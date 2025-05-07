Announcing the news, the streamer dropped a tense teaser for the third instalment, which picks up 152 years after the events of season 2 and promises all-out war after last season's shock ending.

Of course, Lee Pace is back for the new instalment (although he's got a very different look in the new teaser). Jared Harris and Lou Llobell will also return, with new cast members including Cherry Jones, Brandon P Bell, and Troy Kotsur.

We also have an official synopsis for season 3, which reads: "The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

"As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control.

"It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live, and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."

Foundation season 3 Apple TV+

Based on the iconic novel by Isaac Asimov, the sweeping story of Foundation follows the fall of the Galactic Empire spanning 25 million worlds.

Premiering on Apple TV+ in 2021, the show follows the epic saga of mathematician Hari Seldon, who develops a theory known as "psychohistory" to predict the fall of the Galactic Empire and attempts to preserve knowledge and civilisation through a group known as the Foundation.

Season 3 will begin airing almost exactly two years after season 2 came to screens - so there's no doubt that fans will be very relieved to see the show back in action.

Foundation season 3 will premiere on 11th July 2025 on Apple TV+.

