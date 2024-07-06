"I told them that I want three seasons," he said. "I suppose we have to see how season 1 performs. But I know I've very much made clear that I want to do three seasons minimum."

He added that he already has a pretty clear idea of where the show might go in the future in the event that it does get renewed.

"I've got a three-season story in my head," he said. "[I'm] not saying it can't go over. But right now I know where it goes to. I know where... what the story is from up to season 3."

That will certainly come as exciting news for fans who have already devoured the opening season – and the huge success of the series so far makes a renewal seem like a very real possibility.

The show quickly became the streamer's number one show in the UK following its launch last Thursday, while it also currently second on the global chart, just behind Bridgerton,

Supacell stars former Doctor Who star Tosin Cole and The Responder's Adelayo Adedayo and follows a group of seemingly ordinary Black Londoners who suddenly develop superpowers and must as deal with the sudden impact on their daily lives.

Rapman also told RadioTimes.com that he hopes the series might create a pathway for more sci-fi shows about Black British characters in the future.

“If you actually look back at UK shows, when have you ever seen a UK sci-fi – not that there's a lot of them anyway – but with a Black cast?" he said.

"And even take out the UK, even going to the States, you could probably think of Black Panther. Or you could probably think of Black Lightning. The buck stops there, let's be honest. And it's like... why can't Black people be in a sci-fi space?"

He added: "So the hope is that this show does really well and it's just the beginning. There'll be others."

Supacell is available to stream on Netflix now.

