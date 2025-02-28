The series clocked up a total of 179.6 million hours viewed in the second half of 2024 following its debut on 27th June, meaning it received 34.5 million views accounting for the season's full runtime. This excludes those who watched it over its first few days on Netflix in June, meaning the overall viewership for 2024 is even higher.

For contrast, hit series such as The Lincoln Lawyer and The Umbrella Academy received less views for their new seasons, with the former on 32.5 million views and the latter on 27.4 million.

Tosin Cole stars in Supacell. Netflix

Meanwhile, KAOS, a series which was cancelled after its first season, got 20.3 million views since its debut, giving some insight into the streamer's decision-making regarding cancelations and renewals.

When it comes to Supacell's upcoming second season, star Tosin Cole spoke with RadioTimes.com about where he'd like to see Michael go in the future.

He said: "I'm interested to see the effects of what's happened in the first season has on him in the second season.

"I feel like the last time we see Michael in season 1, he seems a bit darker, he seems a bit revengeful. So I want to see how his vengeance takes place and how that has affected him and what his journey looks like, with that being his theme – that's what I'm looking forward to seeing."

Meanwhile, showrunner Rapman told RadioTimes.com before the renewal that he made it clear to Netflix that he has plans for at least three seasons.

"I told them that I want three seasons," he said. "I suppose we have to see how season 1 performs. But I know I've very much made clear that I want to do three seasons minimum.

"I've got a three-season story in my head. [I'm] not saying it can't go over. But right now, I know where it goes to. I know where... what the story is from up to season 3."

