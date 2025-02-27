We already knew that Ackles was set to reprise his role as Soldier Boy, but this announcement has brought the excitement about the new season to fever pitch level as the trio prepare to steal the show.

Supernatural, which aired its final episode in 2020, was created by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and starred Ackles as Dean Winchester, Padalecki as Sam Winchester, and Collins as Castiel.

The 15-season series garnered a hugely dedicated fan base, who have now gathered once again to celebrate the news.

One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "So basically instead of doing supernatural s16 they just turned the boys s5 INTO supernatural."

"We're getting the #Supernatural gang back again on #TheBoys!!!!!!!!!!!!" another said, while a third added: "Close enough welcome back Supernatural Season 16."

Jensen Ackles and Jack Quaid as Soldier Boy and Hughie Campbell in The Boys. Amazon Studios

One more fan said: "Leave it to @therealKripke to know just how to celebrate the 20th anniversary of #Supernatural! (And break the internet - AGAIN!)".

Another added: "I can't believe I'm gonna see #spn one more time in #Theboys, could a fan be happier?"

Meanwhile, Collins himself reshared the video, simply writing: "Jesus, here we go again. Sorry, Internet."

The Boys season 5 is currently filming, with the cast members sharing tidbits from set, including star Jack Quaid, who posted a snap of himself covered in fake blood after a day of filming, promising more blood baths for his character Hughie.

Previously chatting to RadioTimes.com about the final instalment, Quaid said: "It’s our last season, so the writers can kind of do whatever they want, which is terrifying, so I’m expecting a lot of murder!

"I think that’s what you can expect, probably. I don’t know, I’m just assuming."

The Boys seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Prime Video.

