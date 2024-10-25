Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Quaid said: "I actually haven’t got any scripts yet but it’s our fifth and final on that one.

"It’s our last season so the writers can kind of do whatever they want which is terrifying, so I’m expecting a lot of murder! I think that’s what you can expect, probably, I don’t know, I’m just assuming."

Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso and Karen Fukuhara in The Boys season 3. Amazon Prime Video

Speaking alongside his cast mates on Star Trek: Lower Decks ahead of season 5, he joked: "A Lower Decks crossover! Not us [himself and Tawny Newsome] though, them [castmates Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero]! They're gonna come in!"

Summing up, Quaid mused: "But yeah, I'd say murder."

Considering how brutal the past four seasons of The Boys have been, it's a pretty good guess.

While we won't get to see season 5 (murder and all) until 2026, we have got some news to tide us over – most prominently, a couple of great casting announcements.

Stranger Things star Mason Dye will be joining the cast as new Supe Bombsight, while Daveed Diggs is also joining the fray as a mysterious new character.

Next, though, Quaid and his Lower Decks co-stars are making their final outing in the fifth and final season of the Star Trek spin-off – but they're not seeing it as a goodbye, with Quaid offering to play his character, Boimler, for "17 more years, exactly".

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5. Paramount Plus

Tawny Newsome added to RadioTimes.com: "Mike [McMahan, creator] has re-written 5:10 [the finale episode] so many times and I feel like it gets longer and longer and it’s great but you will feel the hanging on that he and we are all doing, like ‘We could keep making this! Let’s keep making this’.

Noël Wells added: "It comes to a nice pause…then maybe give us the Futurama treatment, we’ll do this show until we’re dust in the ground."

