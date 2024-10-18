Variety has reported that he's set to play a new Supe, Bombsight. While little is known about the character, Bombsight has actually been mentioned in The Boys before – in season 4, it was mentioned that he starred in the 1950s film The Curse of Fu Manchu from Vought International.

Sources claimed to the outlet that Dye will also appear in upcoming spin-off Vought Rising but Prime Video declined to comment on that element of the casting.

Mason Dye as Jason Carver in Stranger Things season 4. Netflix

Aside from Stranger Things, Dye will be recognisable to fans from his roles as Garrett in Teen Wolf, Tom Galligan in Bosch, and as Rick Kentwood in The Goldbergs.

Dye isn't the only new face we'll be seeing in The Boys season 5, with Daveed Diggs also joining the fray as a mysterious new character.

Meanwhile, alongside the host of familiar faces, season 5 will see the return of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

While season 5 will be the final season of The Boys, it certainly won't be the last we see of that world, with spin-off show Gen V set to return and another spin-off, Vought Rising, announced earlier this year.

The Boys season 5 will arrive on Prime Video in 2026. Seasons 1-4 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

