Now, a brand new series has been announced, which will be the first live-action spin-off to be centred around characters introduced in The Boys - Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy and Aya Cash's Stormfront.

The series, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, will be a prequel called Vought Rising, coming from showrunner Paul Grellong and being overseen by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke.

Aya Cash as Stormfront in The Boys. Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Announcing the news, Kripke and Grellong said: "We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys.

"It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical manoeuvres of a supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought.

"We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V."

While Cash has not been seen on The Boys since her character died in season 3, Ackles made a cameo as Soldier Boy in the first season of Gen V, and reappeared on The Boys in the closing moments of season 4.

He is expected to play a major role in the fifth and final season.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke also spoke to TVLine about the new series, telling the publication: "I love this show. Paul Grellong, who wrote it and is running it, is one of our Boys writers, and I've known him for a decade and he's a genius.

"It's just such a fun world because The Boys, in its own way, is sort of like a film noir cops and robbers story - you know, it's like good guys and bad guys, criminals and cops - so to go to the pure source and do LA Confidential with superheroes, and to have like fedoras and trenchcoats and scandals... it's so fun and visual and evocative.

"He's written the first two episodes and I think they're as good, if not better, than anything we've ever done on The Boys."

When asked whether the show would explore the origins of Herogasm, the superhero orgy first introduced on The Boys in season 3, he said: "I think we'd be crazy to not get to the origin of Herogasm because Soldier Boy and Stormfront founded it, and they are the two leads of this new show."

