Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Mitchell said: "We always knew it was the rough plan, but I think he confirmed it with us probably earlier this year.

"And on one level, it's sad, because I love the show, I love everybody on the show, so happy that they’re in my life.

"On another level, we'll have the opportunity to continue being in each other's life, but just not in the same way.

More like this

"You always want to go out on as high of a note as possible. You want to tell the story you want to tell on your terms, and I think that's what we're doing by deciding to end it at five seasons."

Nathan Mitchell. Daniel Matallana

He continued: "Would I be mad if we got to spend another year together? Absolutely not. But I think the most important thing is telling a good concise story, and by ending it at 5, I think we're doing that."

Read more:

Mother's Milk star Laz Alonso recently gave his own suggestion for how the series could come to an end, revealing that he's been pitching a feature film to bring the story to a close.

He said: "Make the last episode of season 5 a cliffhanger and announce the film that we’ve been filming since the beginning of the series, pretty much."

However, he added that having heard the pitch, Kripke "always somehow gets out of that one".

The current season of The Boys has seen Homelander looking to cement his power using a plan put together by Sister Sage, the most intelligent person on Earth.

The Boys season 4 will continue on Prime Video on Thursday 18th July. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.