Across the first three episodes of the new season, two new hires are made, with Sister Sage and Firecracker both joining the team.

The duo could not be more different, with Firecracker being a shock-jock and conspiracy theorist, while Sage is more subtle in her approaches, and has a unique power which even Homelander is impressed by. But who is Sage, and is she a character from The Boys comics?

Read on for everything you need to know about one of the new members of The Seven in The Boys, Sister Sage.

Who is Sister Sage in The Boys season 4?

Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker in The Boys. Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Sister Sage is a new supe who is first introduced in The Boys when Homelander is hunting for a new member of The Seven. While Ashley is at first dismissive, Homelander decides to pay her a visit.

She is the most intelligent sentient being on Earth, with her power being simply her mind. She is a strategic genius, who prefers to be called Sage, but Vought added the 'Sister' to her name.

She tells Homelander that she can help him in his quest to create a legacy for his son and craft the world in his image. He brings her into The Seven to advise him, and she puts in place a strategy for the people to tear themselves apart, at which time he can swoop in and become a saviour – like Caesar.

Is Sister Sage in The Boys comics?

Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett and Chace Crawford as The Deep in The Boys. Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Unlike many of the other characters in The Boys, Sister Sage was not in the original comics, and instead has been newly created for the TV series.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Eric Kripke explained why he wanted to bring a character with Sage's abilities in to the mix, saying: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her.

"It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

He continued: "We've always said one of Homelander's biggest problems is he's surrounded by idiots. Therefore, if you could actually bring in someone who's a tactical genius, that would make Homelander much more dangerous."

Who plays Sister Sage in The Boys season 4?

Susan Heyward and Dewshane Williams in Hello Tomorrow! Apple TV+

Sister Sage is played by Susan Heyward in The Boys season 4. Heyward has previously had roles in series such as Vinyl, Powers, Orange is the New Black, Delilah and Hello Tomorrow!.

The Boys season 4 will arrive on Prime Video on Thursday 13th June.

