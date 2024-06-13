The Prime Video series continues to go from strength to strength, with a second season of spin-off Gen V on the way and a fifth season of the main series having already been confirmed.

But when can fans expect to see the fourth episode of the current season on Prime Video?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Boys season 4.

When is The Boys season 4 episode 4 released on Prime Video?

The Boys. Jasper Savage/Prime Video

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 were released at once on Thursday 13th June 2024, after which the series has switched to a weekly release schedule.

This type of release schedule has also been followed by The Boys in previous years, and is common for Prime Video shows.

This means that the fourth episode will become available on the streamer on Thursday 20th June 2024.

The Boys season 4 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Erin Moriarty as Starlight in The Boys. Jan Thijs/Prime Video

With the first three episodes of The Boys season 4 now available to stream, here is the full schedule outlining when future episodes will be arriving on Prime Video:

Episode 1 – Department of Dirty Tricks – Thursday 13th June 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Life Among the Septics – Thursday 13th June 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here – Thursday 13th June 2024 (out now)

Episode 4 – Wisdom of the Ages – Thursday 20th June 2024

Episode 5 – Beware the Jabberwock, My Son – Thursday 27th June 2024

Episode 6 – Dirty Business – Thursday 4th July 2024

Episode 7 – The Insider – Thursday 11th July 2024

Episode 8 – Assassination Run – Thursday 18th July 2024

What time do new episodes of The Boys season 4 come out?

Prime Video typically releases new episodes of its shows, including The Boys, at 12am UTC, or Universal Time Coordinated. Based on that, here is when you can expect each new episode of The Boys to become available:

UK Time - 1am

Pacific Time - 5pm

Eastern Time - 8pm

Europe Time - 2am

What is The Boys season 4 about?

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk and Tomer Capone as Frenchie in The Boys. Jan Thijs/Prime Video

The official synopsis for the new season says: "The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

"Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

The Boys season 4 will continue on Prime Video on Thursday 20th June. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now

