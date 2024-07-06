The latest instalment of the Amazon Prime Video superhero show, titled Dirty Business, unveiled the true nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character Joe Kessler and Karl Urban's Butcher.

The episode revealed that Butcher didn't actually save Kessler's life during their service in Afghanistan, instead leaving him to die.

Kessler now exists only as a figment of Butcher's imagination – a symptom of his V-induced tumour.

More like this

Read more:

"I don't think he's like Venom," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly, responding to fan comparisons between Kessler and the infamous Spider-Man adversary.

"I don't think he's a dude with his own point of view and wants to go eat chickens or whatever, but I think he represents all that's dark and malignant inside of Butcher."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Karl Urban in The Boys Prime Video

Speaking further about the battle for control raging inside Butcher's mind, Kripke added: "Both Butcher and Homelander [played by Antony Starr], in very different ways, are wrestling with whether they're human or whether they're monsters.

"Kessler represents the monster side and Becca represents the human side of Butcher. Those two sides are at war with themselves, but they're all Butcher."

Meanwhile, speaking about the timing of the huge twist, Morgan told Variety: "We were always going to reveal it in episode 6 — we didn't want to save it for the end of the movie.

"Because now Kessler has this new role to be literally the devil on his shoulder, and really be twisting the knife and saying really cruel things to Butcher that all happen to be totally true — which is always great when your villain can be a real truth-teller."

The Boys season 4 continues on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday 11th July. The Boys seasons 1-3 are available to watch now – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.