Esposito is playing a villain, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but there's yet no word on who.

Plot details currently remain scarce for the sequel, but we do know that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) will be keeping the mantle of Captain America after first being given the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, before continuing his journey in the 2021 Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mackie will be joined in the cast by Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and many more.

While there's no word yet on who Esposito will play in Brave New World, rumours are rife about who he could be, with fans pegging him for a number of Marvel characters, including Professor X, Galactus, Magneto and Doctor Doom.

The actor teased an MCU debut earlier this week at Phoenix Fan Fusion, saying (via a post by Legion of Sand on X/Twitter): "The MCU has knocked on my door and it's a role you won't predict. It will be teased and there will be a series afterwards."

It's not the first time the actor has teased a future Marvel project, with the star revealing back in 2022 that he had spoken with executives about a role.

In a TikTok posted by coundownsitygeeks, Esposito was shown speaking at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas.

Responding to a question from a fan, he said: "I have not worked for Marvel yet. I've been in the room with them and talked to them."

He added: "I'm gonna go for something that's a little bit different. I'm gonna go and put it out in the universe that [I'd like to play] Professor X."

It's shaping up to be a busy year for Esposito, with the star having portrayed a villain in the horror film Abigail, as well as leading the cast of Parish, appearing in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis at the Cannes Film Festival, and starring in Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen.

The actor is also set to appear in the forthcoming horror threequel MaXXXine alongside Mia Goth, and the upcoming fourth season of The Boys, which is due to land on Prime Video on 13th June.

The Captain America films are available to stream on Disney Plus.

The Captain America films are available to stream on Disney Plus.