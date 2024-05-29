When asked whether he had heard anything about a potential second season of Hawkeye, Renner told RadioTimes.com: "Yeah, I don’t know, I haven’t gone down that road with anybody at Marvel about it - so, yeah.

"I don’t know what’s going on. I’m focusing on this right now."

Renner's comments come after reports that Hawkeye season 2 had been rumoured to have been green-lit, but with Renner's Clint Barton taking a bit more of a backseat in the drama in a reduced role.

In February of this year, though, Renner had admitted that he was "game" to return to Hawkeye.

Yelena Belova, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye poster. Marvel Studios/Disney+

Giving an update to Entertainment Tonight, Renner said: "I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready."

As of now, it looks as though Hawkeye fans aren't getting any definitive answers just yet - but hey, that's big-budget television for you.

Fans have been crossing their fingers for a second season ever since the first debuted in 2021 - and we followed Renner's Clint as he took protégée Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) under his wing to shoot arrows and fight enemies.

Whatever the fate of Hawkeye is, it's clear that Renner is currently focusing on the third instalment of hit Taylor Sheridan drama The Mayor of Kingstown.

The new season sees Renner return as lead Mike McLusky, with his character set to face emotional new challenges, highs and lows that are very much reflective of Renner's own journey with working on the series just a year after his snowplow accident in January 2023.

Commenting on whether his character reaches his limits this season in Mayor of Kingstown, Renner said: "Yeah, that was kind of injected just by my own personal reaching my limits, right?"

Renner's accident in 2023 saw him being pulled under his 14,000-pound snowcat when clearing snow from his neighbours' driveways. The accident resulted in Renner sustaining 38 broken bones and needing to have several surgeries to treat his injuries.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will premiere on Paramount Plus on Sunday 2nd June 2024.

