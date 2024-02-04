Fortunately, they were successful in their efforts and Renner has since been treading the long road to recovery, giving an interview to CNN on New Year's Eve in which he said he had "a lot" to live for.

Last month, just over a year on from the accident, Renner returned to work on the third season of his Paramount Plus drama Mayor of Kingstown but admitted he was "nervous" about the move (via Instagram).

Read more:

More like this

The actor offered a fresh update to Entertainment Tonight this weekend, which included whether he saw himself returning to the comic book franchise which helped make him a household name.

On the prospect of returning as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, he said: "I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready."

Renner's Hawkeye was last seen in his self-titled Disney Plus series – not counting a recent Echo appearance via archive footage – in which he fought mobsters in New York City and took protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) under his wing.

The character had expressed interest in retiring from superhero duties in order to spend more time with his family, so it's possible that future appearances could see him in a more behind-the-scenes, strategic role anyway.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of his Marvel co-stars, Renner revealed: "All those guys come to my bedside and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

Marvel Studios has given no indication of when Hawkeye might reappear, but it seems likely that announced crossover flicks The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will bring together a host of familiar faces from across the franchise.

Renner added: "I’ll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger. It’s a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man.

"It’s hard for me to look back, to be honest with you. It’s hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, ’cause there’s always another obstacle for me right now."

New on Disney Plus in February 2024

Marvel's Hawkeye is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.