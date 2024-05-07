However, with Deadpool & Wolverine the only MCU film currently on the schedule for this year, and only one more live action series, Agatha, currently known to be releasing in 2024, it seems the release pattern for Marvel Studios is slowing down – and Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed this is fully intentional.

Speaking on Disney’s fiscal Q2 earnings call, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Iger said: "I’ve been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality, that’s particularly true with Marvel.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn in Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios

He continued: "We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four, and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two or, at the maximum, three.

"And we’re working hard on what that path is, we’ve got a couple of good films in '25 and then we’re heading to more Avengers, which we’re extremely excited about.

"Overall, I feel great about the slate, it’s something that I’ve committed to spending more and more time on, the team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we’re mining, including all the sequels that we’re doing is second to none."

In spite of these plans to slow down, barring any delays 2025 is still shaping up to be a big year for Marvel, with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four and Blade all currently on the schedule for that year.

As Iger says, there are also two new Avengers films on the way, currently slated for 2026 and 2027, although a director has yet to be assigned for either movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26th July 2024. Past Marvel series and films are available to stream on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

