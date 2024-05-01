However, one character who is noticeably missing is Cable, played by Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2, and it appears fans of the movie franchise likely won't get the chance to see Cable again.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote season 2 of Outer Range, Brolin said: "What if I tell you? Then it's no fun. Ryan [Reynolds] hit me up the other day and I hadn't heard from him in a while, and I think he said, 'Congratulations on Dune 2.'

"That's all I know. I don't know if because of that I'm in Deadpool & Wolverine, I don't know."

While he didn't confirm or deny his role in the film, Brolin told The Playlist's Mike DeAngelo he "so wanted to be in that movie".

"Cable was a lot of fun," he said. "I really liked doing that role. That was a lot of fun... Hugh [Jackman], I'm absolutely in love with. I know Ryan now and I've met Hugh a couple of times, and I think when he did Logan - forget it!

"I mean, Scott Frank, who wrote it, is a good friend of mine, and I just think the coming together of [these characters] is fantastic."

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Marvel Studios

Fans will have to wait an see if Brolin makes an appearance in the film, but what is confirmed is his role in Outer Range season 2.

After two long years, Brolin is back as the Abbott family patriarch, Royal, and as well as being in front of the camera, he will also be directing the sixth episode of season 2!

Fans can catch up on all the action on Prime Video on Thursday 16th May.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on 26th July 2024.

