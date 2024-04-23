Outer Range season 2 release date, cast, trailer, latest news
The mind-bending Western is back in business.
It's been a long two years, but Josh Brolin's series Outer Range is on its way back for season 2!
Fresh from the wasteland of Fallout, we're returning to a Western setting for Outer Range season 2, after a mysterious black void appeared at the edge of a ranch owned by the Abbott family.
Brolin stars as patriarch Royal in his first TV role in years, with the finale to season 1 causing even more questions for fans - especially when it comes to Autumn (Imogen Poots) and Amy Abbott, Royal's missing granddaughter.
It won't be long until our questions are answered, though - here's everything you need to know about Outer Range season 2.
Outer Range season 2 release date
Outer Range season 2 will begin on 16th May 2024 on Prime Video.
More like this
Unlike season 1, all seven episodes will be released at once on the platform - so there's no need to wait for more.
It's also been revealed that leading actor Brolin will direct the sixth episode of season 2.
Outer Range season 2 cast: Who will return?
We're expecting many of the main cast to return for season 2, including:
- Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott
- Imogen Poots as Autumn
- Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott
- Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott
- Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk
- Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott
- Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson
- Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott
- Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares
One character whose fate has been left uncertain is Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid).
In the finale episode of season 1, Royal appeared to kill him in his truck - but first-look shots from season 2 appear to show him unconscious in a hospital bed. Could he still make a recovery?
Outer Range season 2 plot news
Plot details for season 2 are currently under wraps, but we do have some clues.
Of course, we're hoping to find out more about the mysterious portal and how exactly Autumn/Amy found her way back to her family - and where exactly they go from here after she attempted to kill Royal.
The trailer for season 2 suggests that Autumn knows something about the portal, with Royal having to accept that time is not exactly as it seems.
Of course, we're expecting a ton more action and even more mind-bending revelations, plus a more complicated dynamic between Royal and his wife Cecilia.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Season 2 has a new showrunner, with Charles Murray taking over from Brian Watkins.
Murray previously told Entertainment Weekly: "Coming into season 2, the main thing that stood out for me is, this man [Royal] is at odds with the one person he trusts with everything, and that's his wife.
"What happens when the rest of the family has been discombobulated to a place where he has to try to pull them back together?
"On the other side, with the Tillersons, what happens when everything that they thought was firm foundation has been pulled apart? Those were my driving narratives as I was putting together season 2 with the room."
Outer Range season 2 trailer
You can check out the trailer for Outer Range season 2 below
How to watch Outer Range season 2 in the UK
Outer Range season 2 will be available on Prime Video in the UK, with all seven episodes dropping at once.
Outer Range season 2 will hit Prime Video on 16th May. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.