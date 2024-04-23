Brolin stars as patriarch Royal in his first TV role in years, with the finale to season 1 causing even more questions for fans - especially when it comes to Autumn (Imogen Poots) and Amy Abbott, Royal's missing granddaughter.

It won't be long until our questions are answered, though - here's everything you need to know about Outer Range season 2.

Outer Range season 2 will begin on 16th May 2024 on Prime Video.

Unlike season 1, all seven episodes will be released at once on the platform - so there's no need to wait for more.

It's also been revealed that leading actor Brolin will direct the sixth episode of season 2.

Autumn/Amy (Imogen Poots) in Outer Range season 2. Prime Video

Outer Range season 2 cast: Who will return?

We're expecting many of the main cast to return for season 2, including:

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

Imogen Poots as Autumn

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

Olive Abercrombie as Amy Abbott

Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares

One character whose fate has been left uncertain is Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid).

In the finale episode of season 1, Royal appeared to kill him in his truck - but first-look shots from season 2 appear to show him unconscious in a hospital bed. Could he still make a recovery?

Outer Range. Prime Video

Outer Range season 2 plot news

Plot details for season 2 are currently under wraps, but we do have some clues.

Of course, we're hoping to find out more about the mysterious portal and how exactly Autumn/Amy found her way back to her family - and where exactly they go from here after she attempted to kill Royal.

The trailer for season 2 suggests that Autumn knows something about the portal, with Royal having to accept that time is not exactly as it seems.

Of course, we're expecting a ton more action and even more mind-bending revelations, plus a more complicated dynamic between Royal and his wife Cecilia.

Season 2 has a new showrunner, with Charles Murray taking over from Brian Watkins.

Murray previously told Entertainment Weekly: "Coming into season 2, the main thing that stood out for me is, this man [Royal] is at odds with the one person he trusts with everything, and that's his wife.

"What happens when the rest of the family has been discombobulated to a place where he has to try to pull them back together?

"On the other side, with the Tillersons, what happens when everything that they thought was firm foundation has been pulled apart? Those were my driving narratives as I was putting together season 2 with the room."

Outer Range season 2 trailer

You can check out the trailer for Outer Range season 2 below

How to watch Outer Range season 2 in the UK

Outer Range season 2 will be available on Prime Video in the UK, with all seven episodes dropping at once.

Outer Range season 2 will hit Prime Video on 16th May. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

