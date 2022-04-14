Centring around Josh Brolin's Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family, the series is set to examine how we grapple with the unknown, after the Abbott's daughter-in-law Rebecca disappears.

The first two episodes of Outer Range are now available on Amazon Prime Video , and the series has quite the cast.

The genre-bending series will drop two new episodes each week, so we don't have too long to wait to find out more about how things will develop for the Abbotts and their rival neighbours the Tillersons.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Outer Range.

Josh Brolin plays Royal Abbott

Royal Abbott (played by Josh Brolin) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Royal Abbott? Royal is Wyoming born and bred and described as kind of last real cowboy. He's an unsettled settler and believes home is everything.

Where have I seen Josh Brolin before? Brolin has had a long and illustrious film career, and is known for his roles in The Goonies, True Grit, Men in Black 3, Sicario and many more. Marvel fans may know him as Avengers villains Thanos, although they may also know him for his role as Cable in Deadpool 2.

Imogen Poots plays Autumn

Autumn (played by Imogen Poots) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Autumn? Autumn is an itinerant woman who charms the Abbotts into letting her camp on their land. She has a checkered past and seeks cosmic truths, but lives without regrets and embraces the unknown.

Where have I seen Imogen Poots before? Poots has appeared in a number of films since her cinematic debut in 2005's V for Vendetta, and is known for her roles in films including The Father, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Vivarium.

Lili Taylor plays Cecilia Abbott

Cecilia Abbott (played by Lili Taylor) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Cecilia Abbott? Cecilia is the warm, salt-of-the-earth and fiercely loyal matriarch of the Abbott family. She has a deep faith which is tested in the series.

Where have I seen Lili Taylor before? Taylor has had roles in series such as Six Feet Under and Perry Mason, while her film career has included appearances in The Conjuring and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.

Tamara Podemski plays Deputy Sheriff Joy

Deputy Sheriff Joy (played by Tamara Podemski) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Deputy Sheriff Joy? Joy is a lifelong cop and is running for county sheriff. She's the first gay Native American to ever do so in Wyoming. Joy is thrust into an investigation surrounding the Tillerson family.

Where have I seen Tamara Podemski before? Podemski recently appeared in the US adaptation of the BBC's Ghosts, while she's also had roles on Canadian series including Heartland and Coroner.

Lewis Pullman plays Rhett Abbott

Rhett Abbott (played by Lewis Pullman) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Rhett Abbott? The youngest and most rebellious son of Royal and Cecilia, Rhett wants to become a championship bull rider. However, a shocking event, and a girl just returned to town, make him reconsider everything he thinks he knows.

Where have I seen Lewis Pullman before? Pullman is best known for his roles in films Bad Times at the El Royale and Strangers: Prey at Night, while he is also set to appear in this year's Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Pelphrey plays Perry Abbott

Perry Abbott (front right, played by Tom Pelphrey), with Cecilia Abbott (played by Lili Taylor) and Royal Abbott (played by Josh Brolin) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Perry Abbott? Perry is the eldest and most dutiful of the Abbott's sons, but he is torn up by the mystery of his missing wife Rebecca. He's an expert rancher and is doing his best as a single dad to his daughter Amy.

Where have I seen Tom Pelphrey before? Pelphrey played Ward Meachum in the Marvel Netflix series Iron Fist, and has since gone on to appear in Ozark season 3 as Wendy's brother Ben. He also appeared in David Fincher's Oscar-nominated film Mank as the central character's brother Joseph.

Noah Reid plays Billy Tillerson

Billy Tillerson (played by Noah Reid) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Billy Tillerson? Billy is the youngest of the three Tillerson brothers, and is different to the other two. He is ethereal, unsettling, and often sings in order to pour his heart out.

Where have I seen Noah Reid before? Alongside his character as a musician Reid has appeared in series such as Schitt's Creek and Franklin.

Shaun Sipos plays Luke Tillerson

Luke Tillerson (played by Shaun Sipos) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Luke Tillerson? Luke is the Abbotts' neighbour and their arch-rival. He runs the day-to-day business of his family's ranch operation with a ruthless competitive streak, which turns vengeful and toxic when there is a sudden turn of events for his family.

Where have I seen Shaun Sipos before? Sipos is known for appearing in series such as The Vampire Diaries and Krypton, as well as in a main role on Melrose Place.

Isabel Arraiza plays Maria Olivares

Maria Olivares (right, played by Isabel Arraiza) with Rhett Abbott (played by Lewis Pullman) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Maria Olivares? Maria went to high school with Rhett and is now back from college and looking for more than just a fresh start.

Where have I seen Isabel Arraiza before? Arraiza's TV roles include appearing in Pearson and The Oath, while last year she was the Denzel Washington and Jared Leto starring film The Little Things.

Olive Abercrombie plays Amy Abbott

Amy Abbott (right, played by Olive Abercrombie) with Perry Abbott (played by Tom Pelphrey) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Amy Abbott? Amy is the 9-year-old daughter of Perry and Rebecca Abbott, and is a fiercely independent ranch girl. However, her anxieties begin to mount following her mother’s disappearance.

Where have I seen Olive Abercrombie before? At such a young age Abercrombie already has quite the career, having starred in The Haunting of Hill House and Stargirl.

Will Patton plays Wayne Tillerson

Wayne Tillerson (played by Will Patton) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Wayne Tillerson? Wayne has known Royal for more than 50 years and there is no love lost between them. He's a ruthlessly capitalistic, crafty, superstitious, and dangerous a man who is used to getting what he wants.

Where have I seen Will Patton before? Patton has been on-screen since the 1980s, appearing in films including Armageddon, Minari and 2018's Halloween, plus its sequels Halloween Kills and the upcoming Halloween Ends.

Matt Lauria plays Trevor Tillerson

Matt Lauria at the Outer Range premiere Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Who is Trevor Tillerson? Trevor is the eldest of the Tillerson brothers, and the temperamental workhorse of his family. He takes out his frustrations on the Abbotts, making their feud more toxic every time he does.

Where have I seen Matt Lauria before? Lauria made his debut in Tina Fey's 30 Rock, and has gone on to roles in series such as Friday Night Lights, CSI and Dickinson.

Matthew Maher plays Deputy Matt

Deputy Matt (left, played by Matthew Maher) with Deputy Sheriff Joy (played by Tamara Podemski) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Deputy Matt? Matt is an optimistic deputy sheriff and is Joy's right-hand man.

Where have I seen Matthew Maher before? Maher has appeared in high profile films including Captain Marvel, Lady Bird and Marriage Story, while he had a recurring role in Taika Waititi's HBO Max series (which is yet to come to the UK), Our Flag Means Death.

Deirdre O'Connell plays Patricia Tillerson

Patricia Tillerson (played by Deirdre O’Connell) Richard Foreman/Prime Video

Who is Patricia Tillerson? Patricia is a silver-tongued and confident woman of the West who embodies the high-end Wyoming lifestyle. She is the ex-wife of Wayne Tillerson and mother to Billy, Luke, and Trevor. When tragedy brings her home, her ferocity reaches new heights.

Where have I seen Deirdre O'Connell before? O'Connell has appeared in films including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and St Vincent, while on the small screen she had recurring roles in The Affair, The Path and Daredevil.