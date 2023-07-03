Is Murdoch Mysteries returning for season 17?
What's next for Detective Murdoch?
Murdoch Mysteries has a whopping 16 seasons under its belt – that's 263 episodes and three specials – and the wheels are continuing to turn.
Season 17 has been confirmed, with the mystery drama heading into production on 1st June.
Murdoch Mysteries season 17 release date speculation: When will it air?
Its Canadian viewership will be able to tune into the new episodes this autumn on CBC.
For fans in the UK, the upcoming instalment will likely arrive in early 2024 on Alibi and streaming service NOW.
Murdoch Mysteries season 17 cast: Who could return?
Alongside Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, other returning members could include:
- Hélène Joy as Dr Julia Ogden
- Jonny Harris as Constable George Crabtree
- Lachlan Murdoch as Constable Henry Higgins
- Shanice Banton as Violet Hart
- Daniel Maslany as Detective Llewellyn Watts
There's a question mark hanging over the future of Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), although we'd also expect him to feature alongside Arwen Humphreys as Margaret Brackenreid.
There's also a chance some other familiar faces will return, plus expect plenty of guest stars.
