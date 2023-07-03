Its Canadian viewership will be able to tune into the new episodes this autumn on CBC.

For fans in the UK, the upcoming instalment will likely arrive in early 2024 on Alibi and streaming service NOW.

Murdoch Mysteries season 17 cast: Who could return?

Alongside Yannick Bisson as Detective William Murdoch, other returning members could include:

Hélène Joy as Dr Julia Ogden

Jonny Harris as Constable George Crabtree

Lachlan Murdoch as Constable Henry Higgins

Shanice Banton as Violet Hart

Daniel Maslany as Detective Llewellyn Watts

There's a question mark hanging over the future of Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), although we'd also expect him to feature alongside Arwen Humphreys as Margaret Brackenreid.

There's also a chance some other familiar faces will return, plus expect plenty of guest stars.

