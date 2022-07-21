How to watch Alibi TV for free

Whether you want to make crime-solving feel elementary with Sherlock , or try JK Rowling's detective adaptation Strike , there's something for you on Alibi. Plus, right now it's possible to get a free trial!

Alibi TV is the home of the TV murder mystery. Available via several different routes, on TV, or via streaming, the channel offers a huge selection of super sleuths and more entertainment than you can shake a stick at.

Read on for our complete guide to watching Alibi on your TV, or on any other device. There are several options when it comes to accessing the channel, so there's likely to be one to suit you! One of the easiest and best ways to access Alibi TV is through a Sky TV package. Take a look at the best current deals on Sky TV using the link below or read on for our complete guide to streaming and watching Alibi TV.

Shop Sky TV deals

What's on Alibi TV?

Alibi TV offers an eye-catching mix of detective dramas old and new, from classics like Rebus and Bergerac, to newer entries to the genre like Happy Valley and Sherlock.

The channel is stacked with legendary performances – as well as Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock there's also Sir Kenneth Branagh's memorable turn as brooding Swedish detective Wallander and both Ben Miller and Ardal O'Hanlon starring – in turn – in Death in Paradise.

At time of writing, Miss Scarlet and the Duke is a real favourite on Alibi. Kate Phillips stars as London's first ever female detective, who faces huge challenges in Victorian England, taking on sexism, dangerous criminals and solving the murder of her father, all while stoking the fires of a slow-burn relationship with the eponymous Duke, played by Stuart Martin.

How to watch Alibi TV

For those tuning in on a TV, it's easy to watch Alibi. For Sky customers just go to channel 109. If you're on Virgin TV then head to channel 126.

While there's no free trial to be had via the Sky or Virgin route, their TV packages can end up being better value for those who also want a broader package, including more entertainment, sport, or cinema for example. Take a look at our best Sky Sports offers page if you're particularly on the lookout for sport too, or check out some of the great deals on Sky TV below.

There are also currently some great deals to be had on Sky Glass – Sky's new TV set which combines all your entertainment with a screen and built-in soundbar, so there's no more need for all that clutter and those tangled wires behind your telly.

Meanwhile, Virgin is also offering a range of deals on TV entertainment packages and bundles which combine TV and broadband.

Shop Sky Glass deals

Shop Sky TV deals

Shop Virgin TV packages

Shop Virgin TV and broadband bundles

How to watch Alibi TV for free

If you're looking to stream Alibi, there is a way to do so completely free! At least for a while, as you can get the channel via NOW (formerly Now TV).

Currently, NOW is offering a seven-day free trial allowing you to watch Alibi for free during that period. After the free trial expires your subscription will auto-renew at £9.99 per month, so it's worth being aware of this if you're not sure you want to make a longer term commitment. Check out the link below for the free trial and subscriptions.

NOW and Alibi TV seven day free trial (auto-renews at £9.99 per month)

For more on streaming take a look at our best streaming device round-up or head over to our guide on how to watch Disney Plus offline.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.