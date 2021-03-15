Benedict Cumberbatch won’t rule out Sherlock return: “Maybe it could be a film”

Before turning the streets of New York City upside down clad in a magical cloak in the MCU, Benedict Cumberbatch solved crimes in London wearing equally stylish attire in the BBC’s Sherlock.

The beloved series ended in 2017, with Cumberbatch and co-star Martin Freeman, who played Sherlock Holmes’s sidekick John Watson, going on to star in Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

As it turns out, the pair could be patrolling the streets of London once again in the future, according to Cumberbatch himself. In a recent interview with Collider, the actor was asked whether more Sherlock was on the cards.

“I’m the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously,” he said. “But I don’t know. And I’m the worst person to ask because my slate’s pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin’s and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script’s right. And I say ‘the script,’ maybe it could be a film rather than the series. Who knows?”

So, even if it’s a “not for now” answer, it certainly offers some hope that Sherlock could be brought back in some way should Cumberbatch and Freeman’s busy schedules free up at some point in the future.

Creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss had already revealed possible Sherlock future cases during a Q&A to mark the series’ tenth anniversary, so there’s plenty of material for a film to draw on.

