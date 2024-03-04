Dune: Part Two might have landed in cinemas, but fans will likely be wondering when the movie will be available to stream online.

Read on for everything we know so far.

Where to watch Dune: Part Two in the UK

Zendaya as Chani in Dune: Part Two. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune: Part Two is available to watch in cinemas in the UK.

More like this

The film will be shown on IMAX 70mm screens in select theatres for at least two to three weeks, according to the Motion Pictures Association.

The sequel was originally slated to hit the big screen in October 2023, but was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes that would have prevented its cast from being able to do the promotional circuit.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will Dune: Part Two be available to stream online?

While Dune: Part One landed on Max and in cinemas simultaneously, this isn’t the case for Dune Part: Two, which is getting an exclusive theatrical release.

Dune: Part Two will eventually be released on Max, but we don't have an official streaming release date yet.

However, the majority of Warner’s 2023 films came to Max 60-90 days after their theatrical releases, meaning we can expect Dune: Part Two to land on streaming between June an July 2024.

In the meantime, Dune: Part One is currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK for free.

The 2021 movie is also available to rent in the UK on digital platforms including Amazon and Apple TV+ for £3.49.

Dune: Part Two was released in UK cinemas on 1st March 2024. Check out more of our Sci-Fi or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.