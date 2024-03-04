How to watch Dune: Part Two in the UK – can you stream it?
When is the film coming to streaming?
It’s been a long wait, but Dune: Part Two finally released in cinemas this week, and now the box office scores are in, with the film already outgrossing several of 2023's biggest blockbusters, including Killers of the Flower Moon.
The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's 2021 epic is based on the novels from Frank Herbert, stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya alongside a dozen other new and returning A-list actors, and revolves around anti-hero Paul Atreides (Chalamet) and Fremen warrior Chani (Zendaya) as they wage war against House Harkonnen.
Dune: Part Two might have landed in cinemas, but fans will likely be wondering when the movie will be available to stream online.
Read on for everything we know so far.
Where to watch Dune: Part Two in the UK
Dune: Part Two is available to watch in cinemas in the UK.
The film will be shown on IMAX 70mm screens in select theatres for at least two to three weeks, according to the Motion Pictures Association.
The sequel was originally slated to hit the big screen in October 2023, but was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes that would have prevented its cast from being able to do the promotional circuit.
When will Dune: Part Two be available to stream online?
While Dune: Part One landed on Max and in cinemas simultaneously, this isn’t the case for Dune Part: Two, which is getting an exclusive theatrical release.
Dune: Part Two will eventually be released on Max, but we don't have an official streaming release date yet.
However, the majority of Warner’s 2023 films came to Max 60-90 days after their theatrical releases, meaning we can expect Dune: Part Two to land on streaming between June an July 2024.
In the meantime, Dune: Part One is currently available to stream on Netflix in the UK for free.
The 2021 movie is also available to rent in the UK on digital platforms including Amazon and Apple TV+ for £3.49.
Dune: Part Two was released in UK cinemas on 1st March 2024. Check out more of our Sci-Fi or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
