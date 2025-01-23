Meanwhile, there were also notable nominations for the likes of Anora, Dune: Part Two and The Substance.

As ever, there were a couple of surprising omissions, with Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain unexpectedly left off the Best Picture list and a number of high-profile actresses, including Maria's Angelina Jolie and Babygirl's Nicole Kidman, missing out on nominations.

The announcements were read out by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott following a brief introduction by Academy president Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer, who acknowledged the tragic impact of the LA fires and said that the upcoming ceremony would "pay tribute to our brave first responders and celebrate the enduring spirit of Los Angeles and the film industry".

Even now that the nominations are here, it looks like being a rather close race for the coveted Best Picture prize – a far cry from last year, where eventual winner Oppenheimer was a clear and undisputed frontrunner for months in advance of the ceremony.

Read on for the full list of Oscars 2025 nominees.

Oscar nominations 2025: Full list of Academy Awards nominees

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Film

Emilia Pérez

Flow

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal from Emilia Pérez

Like A Bird from Sing Sing

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Short Documentary

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Short Film (Animation)

Beautiful Men

In The Shadow of the Cypres

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Short Film (Live Action)

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 2nd March.

