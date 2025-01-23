Oscar nominations 2025: Full list of Academy Awards nominees
The Brutalist, Emilia Pérez and Conclave are among the most nominated films.
After a delay due to the impact caused by the LA fires, the 2025 Oscar nominations have been announced – and in the end it's Jacques Audiard's genre-bending musical Emilia Pérez which leads the way with 13 nominations.
There were several other films that scored multiple Academy Awards nods, with some of the highlights including The Brutalist and Wicked on 10 a piece and Conclave and A Complete Unknown on eight each.
Meanwhile, there were also notable nominations for the likes of Anora, Dune: Part Two and The Substance.
As ever, there were a couple of surprising omissions, with Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain unexpectedly left off the Best Picture list and a number of high-profile actresses, including Maria's Angelina Jolie and Babygirl's Nicole Kidman, missing out on nominations.
The announcements were read out by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott following a brief introduction by Academy president Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer, who acknowledged the tragic impact of the LA fires and said that the upcoming ceremony would "pay tribute to our brave first responders and celebrate the enduring spirit of Los Angeles and the film industry".
Even now that the nominations are here, it looks like being a rather close race for the coveted Best Picture prize – a far cry from last year, where eventual winner Oppenheimer was a clear and undisputed frontrunner for months in advance of the ceremony.
Read on for the full list of Oscars 2025 nominees.
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker – Anora
- Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
- James Mangold – A Complete Unknown
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
- Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison – Anora
- Demi Moore – The Substance
- Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov – Anora
- Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
- Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande – Wicked
- Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best International Film
- Emilia Pérez
- Flow
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl with the Needle
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
- El Mal from Emilia Pérez
- Like A Bird from Sing Sing
- The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
- Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
- Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Best Documentary Feature
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Short Documentary
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Short Film (Animation)
- Beautiful Men
- In The Shadow of the Cypres
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Short Film (Live Action)
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 2nd March.
