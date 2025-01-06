All eyes will now be on whether the film can replicate its success when the BAFTA and Oscar nominations are revealed later this month.

But, with so much buzz around the film, how is it available to watch in the UK right now? Is it available to stream and, if so, on which platforms?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Substance.

How to watch The Substance – is it streaming?

Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in The Substance. Mubi

It is! The Substance is currently available to subscribers on Mubi.

For those who don't have a Mubi subscription, you can still watch the film by renting or buying it on a number of different platforms, including Amazon Video, Sky Store and Apple TV.

The film was originally released in UK cinemas on 20th September 2024.

What is The Substance about?

The Substance centres on Demi Moore's Elisabeth Sparkle, a Hollywood star whose celebrity has faded in recent years. When she is fired from her long-running aerobic TV show by her producer, who considers her too old, she uses a drug which creates another, younger version of herself.

However, she must switch back into her older body every seven days - or else terrible side effects will ensue.

The Substance cast – who stars in the film?

Margaret Qualley in The Substance. Mubi

The cast of The Substance is led by Demi Moore (Ghost), who won a Golden Globe Award for her role in the film.

She is joined by Margaret Qualley (Poor Things) and Dennis Quaid (Lawmen: Bass Reeves) in the central cast, while other actors who appear include Edward Hamilton and Gore Abrams.

You can find the full list of stars here:

Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle

Margaret Qualley as Sue

Dennis Quaid as Harvey

Edward Hamilton Clark as Fred

Gore Abrams as Oliver

Oscar Lesage as Troy

Christian Erickson as man at diner

Robin Greer as male nurse

Tom Morton as doctor

Hugo Diego Garcia as Diego

Yann Bean as the voice of The Substance

The Substance trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Substance right here now.

The Substance is available to stream now on Mubi.

