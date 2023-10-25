When initially announced, the new series was slated to be an expansion of Sheridan's on-screen Yellowstone universe but has since been confirmed as a standalone show in its own right. The series will explore the real-life tale of Bass Reeves, a legendary lawman who became known as the greatest frontier hero in American history.

Oyelowo leads the cast as the titular character and is joined by Lauren E Banks (City on a Hill), Demi Singleton (King Richard), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan), as well as Donald Sutherland (The Hunger Games) and Dennis Quaid (The Parent Trap).

The series is set to be released in the coming weeks but just how can we watch the new series in the UK? Read on to find out.

How to watch Lawmen: Bass Reeves in the UK

David Oyelewo as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Lauren Smith/Paramount+

The new series will launch exclusively on Paramount Plus on Sunday 5th November 2023.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves adds to the expanding list of original content on the platform that already includes the Yellowstone franchise, as well as The First Lady and Special Ops: Lioness.

Access to the streaming platform can be done via Prime Video, Sky or NOW. For more information on how to watch things and subscriptions for Paramount Plus, click here.

The series is made up of eight episodes, with the first two episodes landing at the same time on the platform. The rest of the episodes in the series will then be released weekly every Sunday.

What is Lawmen: Bass Reeves about?

The series is a dramatisation of the life of real-life lawmen, Bass Reeves, who will be played Oyelowo in the series. Reeves was a formerly enslaved Black man who became an American law enforcement officer.

The series will explore his work in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, where he captured over 3000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.

According to the synopsis: "Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black US Marshal west of the Mississippi.

"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family."

Lawmen: Bass Reeves trailer

You can find the trailer for the series below, which gives us our first glimpse of Oyelowo as Reeves. He's employed by Donald Sutherland's character who hands him a badge, but he's soon faced with the harsh reality of being a law enforcement officer at the time.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves launches on Paramount Plus with its first two episodes on Sunday 5th November 2023. Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

