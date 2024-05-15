Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about working with Poots in the series, Brolin said: “Watching season 1, I knew [Imogen Poots] had a lot of colour, but I knew that there was more and there was a deeper sense to who she is as, as an actress. I'm a major fan of hers.

"I get into these younger actors who I know haven't really tapped into ... it's obvious that it's there, and you're like, who's going to tap into it? And she did a couple movies recently, and people have started to kind of get savvy to the level and depth of her talent."

Autumn/Amy (Imogen Poots) in Outer Range season 2. Prime Video

He said of how things pan out between Royal and Autumn: "I think that we were able to play with that more in season 2. And the relationship between Royal and her, I think, becomes much more insane and much more colourful and much more gritty and much more equalised. I don't think it was necessarily equalised. Before it, there wasn't a lot of equilibrium in it. But there I think there is."

There's certainly a lot to unpack when it comes to Royal and Autumn in season 2 after the cliffhanger ending of Autumn actually being Amy, Royal's long-lost granddaughter. Royal only discovered that fact after spotting that Autumn had the same scar on her head as Amy, but failed to recognise Autumn because of time travel reasons.

Season 1 ended with Royal bringing Autumn back home to tell his wife Cecilia (Lili Taylor) the news, so we'll just have to see how things pan out. Something tells us it may not be the most smoothest of rides for this family, especially as Autumn and Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid) tried to kill Royal.

The synopsis for Outer Range season 2 is as follows: "The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance.

"The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range’s second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself."

As for what else we can expect from season 2, new series showrunner Charles Murray previously told Entertainment Weekly: "Coming into season 2, the main thing that stood out for me is, this man [Royal] is at odds with the one person he trusts with everything, and that's his wife.

"What happens when the rest of the family has been discombobulated to a place where he has to try to pull them back together?"

Outer Range season 2 will be released on Prime Video on 16th May. Sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

