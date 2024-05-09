While we've already seen a sneak peek of what the episode could entail, we now have a confirmed cast list too.

Joining Gatwa and Millie Gibson in the episode is Joe Anderson who will be starring as John Francis Vater in Boom.

While we don't have any details just yet about the character, Anderson is known for his role as Mason Verger in Hannibal, a role he took over from Michael Pitt in the third season of the horror-thriller TV series.

More like this

Anderson is also known for his roles in Outsiders as well as films including The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 and The Reckoning.

Susan Twist in Doctor Who's The Church on Ruby Road. BBC

But it's another character reveal that has notched up excitement for Boom even further and got fans speculating in a major way. The cast list reveals that Susan Twist will be returning to Doctor Who, but this time simply listed as 'Ambulance'.

This isn't the first time that Twist has been on our screens in the sci-fi series, having previously popped up in Wild Blue Yonder as Mrs Merridew, and also appearing at a concert in The Church on Ruby Road.

But that's not all – Twist is also set to appear in the brand new second episode of Doctor Who, The Devil's Chord. In that musical episode, she has simply been credited as 'Tea Lady'.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed just yet about Twist's recurring appearances in the series, nor her role in the upcoming Boom episode.

But being credited as Ambulance has certainly left some fans on social media tickled by the prospect of the actress being a literal vehicle – or, perhaps, something a lot more sinister.

Read more:

As for the episode itself, Moffat has referred to the concept for the episode as "dynamite", also revealing that he "pitched several ideas" to Russell T Davies before he responded to the idea for Boom by saying: "That's it, go write that, I want that immediately."

Moffat said: "It's a collaboration of enthusiasm. What we're doing is giggling and laughing and shouting and bounding around the room about how clever and exciting all this is.

"If you're not doing that on a show like Doctor Who – or frankly any show – what's the point?"

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.