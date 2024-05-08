But now we know the broadcast time for episode 3, with Boom set to air on Saturday 18th May at 6:50pm on BBC One, following its midnight iPlayer release earlier that day.

While details of what exactly the episode will include are few and far between, the BBC has previously released images which showed Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday standing among what appears to be flaming rubble.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We’ve also seen clips of the episode in the show's trailers, including one in which the Doctor utters the line: "I will shatter this silly little battlefield into dust. In a heartbeat. Into dust."

More like this

Showrunner Russell T Davies gave an insight into what to expect from Boom during a recent Q&A.

"At the very start of that, the Doctor stands on a landmine and can't move for the entire episode – that is absolutely a masterpiece of performance from [Ncuti and Millie], and in terms of tension, it's just incredible," he said.

He added that he "can't wait" for people to see the instalment, calling it "amazing" and promising that "people will be talking about that for years to come".

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.