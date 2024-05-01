While details of what exactly the episode will include are scarce, showrunner Russell T Davies gave an insight into what to expect during a recent Q&A.

He explained: "At the very start of that, the Doctor stands on a landmine and can't move for the entire episode – that is absolutely a masterpiece of performance from [Ncuti and Millie], and in terms of tension, it's just incredible."

Davies added that he "can't wait" for people to see the episode, noting that it is "amazing". "People will be talking about that for years to come," he continued.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC/Nwaka Okparaeke

Despite initially rubbishing theories of a comeback to Doctor Who, the news of Moffat's return delighted fans after its announcement in March.

Moffat said of his return: "Yes, OK, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am in fact writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you?

"There was begging, there was pleading, but finally Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor, I couldn't be happier.

"Sorry I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions, but at the last minute I forgot what it was."

As for what Whovians can expect for the rest of Gatwa's first season, they'll just have to wait and see - but Davies has teased a finale of epic proportions.

"There's stuff in the finale that I must have been thinking of for 40 or 50 years," he said.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

