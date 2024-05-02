Now, we've got three new images from that episode, showing Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday stood among what appears to be flaming rubble.

We already know that the episode will see the Doctor putting his foot on an alien landmine, forcing him to defeat that week’s enemy without moving from a sulphurous alien crater.

In fact, we've also seen clips of the episode in the show's trailers, including the Doctor uttering the memorable line: "I will shatter this silly little battlefield into dust. In a heartbeat. Into dust."

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Showrunner Russell T Davies recently teased how fans will react to the episode at a Q&A, saying: "At the very start of that, the Doctor stands on a landmine and can't move for the entire episode – that is absolutely a masterpiece of performance from [Ncuti and Millie], and in terms of tension, it's just incredible."

Davies added that he "can't wait" for people to see the episode, calling it "amazing" and saying that "people will be talking about that for years to come".

Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Moffat himself called the concept for the episode "dynamite", revealing that he "pitched several ideas" to Davies before he responded to the idea for Boom by saying, "That’s it, go write that, I want that immediately."

"It’s a collaboration of enthusiasm," Moffat explained. "What we’re doing is giggling and laughing and shouting and bounding around the room about how clever and exciting all this is.

"If you're not doing that on a show like Doctor Who - or frankly any show - what's the point?"

Before Boom, we still have Space Babies and The Devil's Chord to enjoy, with it just having been announced that Josie Sedgwick-Davies will appear in the latter as Cilla Black.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.