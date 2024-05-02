Doctor Who reveals new pics teasing Steven Moffat's episode Boom
"I will shatter this silly little battlefield into dust..."
We're now just over a week away from the return of Doctor Who and the debut of two new episodes - Space Babies and The Devil's Chord.
Beyond that, it's not long until we'll also get to see one of the most highly anticipated episodes of the season, Boom, which has been written by former showrunner Steven Moffat.
Now, we've got three new images from that episode, showing Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday stood among what appears to be flaming rubble.
We already know that the episode will see the Doctor putting his foot on an alien landmine, forcing him to defeat that week’s enemy without moving from a sulphurous alien crater.
In fact, we've also seen clips of the episode in the show's trailers, including the Doctor uttering the memorable line: "I will shatter this silly little battlefield into dust. In a heartbeat. Into dust."
More like this
Showrunner Russell T Davies recently teased how fans will react to the episode at a Q&A, saying: "At the very start of that, the Doctor stands on a landmine and can't move for the entire episode – that is absolutely a masterpiece of performance from [Ncuti and Millie], and in terms of tension, it's just incredible."
Read more:
- Doctor Who boss teases epic finale: "You will be screaming"
- Ncuti Gatwa on his Doctor Who future: “I’ll be around for a while"
Davies added that he "can't wait" for people to see the episode, calling it "amazing" and saying that "people will be talking about that for years to come".
Moffat himself called the concept for the episode "dynamite", revealing that he "pitched several ideas" to Davies before he responded to the idea for Boom by saying, "That’s it, go write that, I want that immediately."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"It’s a collaboration of enthusiasm," Moffat explained. "What we’re doing is giggling and laughing and shouting and bounding around the room about how clever and exciting all this is.
"If you're not doing that on a show like Doctor Who - or frankly any show - what's the point?"
Before Boom, we still have Space Babies and The Devil's Chord to enjoy, with it just having been announced that Josie Sedgwick-Davies will appear in the latter as Cilla Black.
Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.