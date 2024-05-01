Written by Russell T Davies and directed by Julie Anne Robinson, not much is known about what the episode will entail, except that there will definitely be talking babies in the TARDIS.

That wasn't all that was confirmed though – as episode 2, The Devil's Chord, will also arrive on BBC One at 7:05pm!

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

The new season will see Ncuti Gatwa in action as the Fifteenth Doctor, with fans of the show previously getting an exciting taste of what's to come on Christmas Day with The Church on Ruby Road.

As for what viewers can expect from season 14, showrunner Russell T Davies previously said: "At last, it's my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby's adventures together.

"Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that's been spanning time and space for decades. Don't miss a second!"

There will be eight episodes in total and, other than episodes 3 and 6, Russell T Davies is the writer of every episode, with former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat penning the third, and writing duo Kate Herron and Briony Redman tackling the sixth.

Those episodes are titled Boom and Rogue, with the latter set in the regency period and starring Jonathan Groff and Emily in Paris star Paul Forman.

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Forman was recently announced to be joining the episode by Entertainment Weekly, and was described as a "mysterious Regency-era character named Lord Barton, who has a surface-level charm but carries sinister secrets underneath his smooth words".

Showrunner Davies said of Forman's character: "Someone like Paul isn't just a name; he's a talent. He comes along in episode 6 and it's a whale of a time.

"We've all seen Emily in Paris, and we've seen him being one sort of person. I don't think anyone's quite expecting him to become this sort of person."

With time ticking away fast, Whovians will finally get their much-needed dose of Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in action!

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

