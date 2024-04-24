The Whoniverse is getting a new addition, as Emily in Paris star Paul Forman is set to guest star in the upcoming season of Doctor Who - in a face-off against the Doctor!

In exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly, the publication revealed that Forman will be playing a "mysterious Regency-era character named Lord Barton, who has a surface-level charm but carries sinister secrets underneath his smooths words".

It was revealed back in 2023 that Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson), would be joined by Jonathan Groff in a period setting, with Doctor Who releasing first-look images of what fans could expect.

As for where Forman's character fits in, viewers will have to wait and see!

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in character in Doctor Who. They are all wearing regency style clothing and are stood on a red staircase as they look down.
Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

In a statement on his new role, Forman said: "Any new chapter is exciting to be a part of, especially when it's of a beloved and remarkable universe such as Doctor Who.

"To join such an established project and to combine it with this feeling of new and unbounded possibilities was thrilling. It made this role a special experience that I will never forget."

As confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, Lord Barton will appear in the sixth episode, titled Rogue.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said of Forman's character: "Someone like Paul isn't just a name; he's a talent. He comes along in episode 6 and it's a whale of a time.

"We've all seen Emily in Paris, and we've seen him being one sort of person. I don't think anyone's quite expecting him to become this sort of person."

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

