It was revealed back in 2023 that Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and his companion, Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson), would be joined by Jonathan Groff in a period setting, with Doctor Who releasing first-look images of what fans could expect.

As for where Forman's character fits in, viewers will have to wait and see!

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

In a statement on his new role, Forman said: "Any new chapter is exciting to be a part of, especially when it's of a beloved and remarkable universe such as Doctor Who.

"To join such an established project and to combine it with this feeling of new and unbounded possibilities was thrilling. It made this role a special experience that I will never forget."

As confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, Lord Barton will appear in the sixth episode, titled Rogue.

Showrunner Russell T Davies said of Forman's character: "Someone like Paul isn't just a name; he's a talent. He comes along in episode 6 and it's a whale of a time.

"We've all seen Emily in Paris, and we've seen him being one sort of person. I don't think anyone's quite expecting him to become this sort of person."

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

