Once again, the trailer features our hero promising Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge) that he will keep her adopted daughter Ruby (Millie Gibson) safe in their travels.

Will he keep his promise?

The new footage arrived today (Sunday 31st March) along with confirmation of the new episode titles for the upcoming season 14.

More like this

The list of episodes has been unveiled in order as Space Babies, The Devil's Chord, Boom, 73 Yards, Dot and Bubble, Rogue, The Legend of Ruby Sunday, and Empire of Death.

Aside from the third and sixth episodes, showrunner Russell T Davies is the writer of every episode, with former showrunner Steven Moffat penning the third, and writing duo Kate Herron and Briony Redman penning the sixth which is set in the Regency period.

New guest stars in the fourteenth run will include the newly-announced Golda Rosheuvel, Jinkx Monsoon, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Forsyth-Noble, Jonathan Groff, and Indira Varma as The Duchess.

Meanwhile, returning faces include Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart, Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday, Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday, Ruth Madeley as Shelly-Anne Bingham, Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble, Bonnie Langford as classic companion Melanie Bush, and Anita Dobson as the mysterious Mrs Flood.

Jinkx Monsoon makes another appearance as a mysterious villain in Doctor Who. BBC/Disney+

It comes after the first full trailer for Doctor Who season 14 was released earlier this month, with fans combing through the footage for all the clues they could find about the new episodes.

There's not long to go until the TARDIS returns either – with the first two episodes arriving at midnight on 11th May on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney Plus at the same time around the world.

While the new release schedule has proven controversial among some fans, showrunner Russell T Davies recently discussed the importance of Doctor Who being among the "the big hitters" of the streaming world, and the need to prepare for all eventualities to secure the show's long-term future.

Meet the Space Babies! BBC/Disney+

Speaking on the Firecrotch & Normcore: They Like To Watch podcast, he said: "Even before [Disney] approached me, I had already said in various interviews, 'I think Doctor Who would have to become a co-production, there's no way the BBC is going to fund that'.

"You've also got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is somehow surely undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form. What, is Doctor Who going to die then? No, you've got to prepare for that kind of stuff."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on 11th May. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.