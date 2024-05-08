According to The Mirror, Sethu will appear "briefly" during the new run, although the article also states that it isn't clear whether this would see her portraying her new companion or a separate character.

No other details on the nature of her rumoured appearance have been provided, and the BBC declined to comment on the story when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Following weeks of speculation after she was pictured filming scenes for season 15, Sethu was confirmed as a new companion last month, alongside a photo of her and new colleagues Gatwa and Gibson.

Speaking about her casting, she said: "I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I'm so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home.

"I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

There had previously been speculation that Sethu would be replacing Gibson as companion, but it has since been confirmed that they will be appearing together and that the latter's character Ruby Sunday will still have a major part to play.

Looking ahead to season 15, showrunner Russell T Davies recently teased: "My God, Ruby Sunday is important to that. There's good stuff to come."

Meanwhile, Gibson herself recently hinted that her character could be around for years to come, telling Radio Times magazine: "I know how it ends next season, but after that I can only guess. I might be here with a walking stick in a few decades."

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

