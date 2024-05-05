But we certainly get a sense of what's on the cards for Jinkx Monsoon's musical villain, Maestro, in newly released images – and they even tease a couple of pretty stellar outfit changes for the Doctor's new enemy in the second episode of the new season, titled The Devil's Chord.

Jinkx Monsoon in Doctor Who season 14. BBC

In the slew of first look images, we see the Doctor shocked to see Maestro while strumming a guitar in the middle of the iconic Abbey Road Studios. But who exactly is he looking at? Well, it's Monsoon's character now wearing a rather regal looking blue outfit (above) that has considerable undertones of The Beatles's Sergeant Pepper era.

Similarly, Maestro has another costume change in another picture that shows her on top of a white grand piano in a purple dress but she appears to be sticking her finger out at something with an angry look on her face. Could she be confronting the Doctor?

More like this

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who season 14. BBC

While we're not yet sure what kind of musical adventure the Doctor and Ruby are set to go on, another image shows the pair running down a London street looking worried.

Aside from all of the action, we also get our first glimpse of The Beatles in action in the episode and the actors who play the well-known musicians.

In a fairly joyous image of the band (below), we see George Caple as Paul McCartney, Philip Davies as George Harrison and Chris Mason as John Lennon as they practice in the middle of Abbey Road Studios.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rumours have recently continued to swirl about how Maestro fits into the Whoniverse, especially seeing as Russell T Davies has previously referred to the character as "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet".

After the character's name was revealed, plenty have been left to ponder the possibility that Maestro could have some kind of connection to one of the Doctor's major foes, the Master. Previously played by Sacha Dhawan, fans have thought that the two villains could perhaps be connected but Davies has since quashed those rumours.

George Caple as Paul McCartney, Philip Davies as George Harrison and Chris Mason as John Lennon in Doctor Who. BBC

Exclusively chatting to RadioTimes.com at the London premiere for Gatwa's first full season, Davies revealed: "No, it’s nothing to do with the Master... it’s completely different, a pantheon of gods that we’ve introduced.

"I did think when I named them Maestro that there was a chance that that might overlap. It causes speculation, which is fun, but the Master is kind of parked for the moment. There’s been a lot of the Master recently, so it’s time to start again and have a fresh start to the show."

Read more:

And there are plenty more villains to come aside from Maestro in the new series as well, with Davies saying: "[There are] lots of great villains – episode 4 has got possibly the strangest villain you’ll ever see. You have to come and watch - even in an interview like this, it’s hard to describe. You’ve got to come and watch episode 4 to understand what’s going on.

"And then episode 5 has great big ugly monsters, which are fantastic, so good old Doctor Who territory."

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.