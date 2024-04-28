Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson on Varada Sethu joining Doctor Who: “It’s hot”

It was revealed earlier this month that Varada Sethu will officially be joining the series as the Doctor’s second companion in season 15, with the three set to be quite the dream team.

While Doctor Who season 14 is just around the corner, the exciting news of a TARDIS trio has sent Whovians into overdrive, as season 15 is shaping up to be fit to be bursting with companions!

Well, it turns out that things are simply “hot” with another companion in the mix, according to series stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. Chatting to RadioTimes.com on the blue carpet for the season 14 premiere, Gatwa said of Sethu’s addition: “We’re all really hot.”

Gibson added: “It’s a really hot TARDIS.”

While the pair’s hilarious anecdotes are yet to be decoded, Gatwa went on and said: “No, it’s fun, it’s been such an amazing energy, dynamic into the TARDIS, and there’s three of us now, so you’re safe everyone! Safe at home.”

The 15th season may be a little way off for now, but at least we’re in good hands with Gatwa’s Doctor, Gibson’s Ruby Sunday and Sethu’s new companion, who had previously been pictured on set filming with Gatwa before the official casting announcement was made.

While we’re yet to get any additional information about Sethu’s character, it will undoubtedly be an exciting step in a new direction for the sci-fi series.

Sethu is known for her roles in crime drama Hard Sun, as well as Strike Back: Revolution, Andor and Annika.

Speaking on the announcement of her inclusion in season 15, Sethu said: “I feel like the luckiest person in the world. It is such an honour to be a part of the Whoniverse, and I’m so grateful to the whole Doctor Who family – because that is what they are – for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel so at home.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!”

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said: “I first worked with Varada on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and it’s a joy to welcome her on board the TARDIS.

“Right now in the studio, shooting for 2025, we’ve got Ncuti, Millie and Varada fighting side by side – we need all three because the stakes are higher than ever!”