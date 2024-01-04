And while we'll just have to wait and see how the current story will end for Jack Reacher and the members of his former military unit, we're sure there's plenty more drama and action on the horizon for the third run.

The new season is currently in production as we speak, and promises to present a "new world" for the protagonist, according to Ritchson himself.

Well, with that, read on for everything we know so far about the third season of Jack Reacher, including speculation about when it could be coming to Prime Video.

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 2. Prime Video

Well, seeing as the new series is currently in production with filming underway, we could be looking at a similar release date to season 2, with season 3 potentially dropping sometime in December 2024.

That said, season 1 premiered in February 2022, with season 2 kicking off on 15th December, set to conclude on 19th January 2024 - so it's difficult to predict an exact date.

We'll be sure to keep you updated with more concrete information once an announcement has been made.

Reacher season 3 cast speculation

As for who could be returning for Reacher season 3, we'd be safe to assume that Alan Ritchson will reprise his role as Jack Reacher. Because, really, what would the series be without our lead?

In regards to who else could be joining Ritchson, it's currently hard to tell, as season 2 is still ongoing and finale plot details remain under wraps.

That means any cast member we've come to know in the second season could either see a twist of fate or just not appear in the different tale that will unfold in season 3.

Season 2 has, of course, seen a whole new cast join the series, as we find out more about Reacher's military past and potential enemies.

Speaking to Variety about the additions to the show, Ritchson said: "The cast of the first season set the bar so impossibly high for any other characters coming into the show.

"It almost feels like there’s a bittersweet betrayal by us enjoying a different adventure. But I think when people see what Reacher is like around his chosen family, they’re going to fall in love for different reasons."

So, could we be getting a new cast in season 3? It's highly likely, especially seeing as the new instalment will likely be based on another one of Lee Child's novels.

We do know, though, that Ritchson won't only be returning as the series lead, but also as an executive producer, starting with season 3.

For now, we only have a glimpse of Ritchson on the season 3 set to satiate any casting suspicions, with the actor giving us a very brief sneak peek of the shoot - which you can watch below.

What could Reacher season 3 be about?

Understandably, plot details about season 3 are being kept under wraps for now, likely due to wanting to also conceal the ending of season 2, which will be airing later this month.

But fans of the novels will be pleased to learn that, according to Ritchson, it looks as though the show will seek to remain true to the books – and that means plenty of missions and adventures involved.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the actor revealed: "I can't say too much about season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way.

"And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past; he's just living that adventure out, and that's kind of the direction that we've gone, and it seems to really be working."

Reacher season 2 is based on the 11th book in Lee Child's series, Bad Luck and Trouble, and kicks off two years after season 1.

Jack is attempting to live a more peaceful life, until he receives a coded message that the members of his former military unit are being mysteriously and brutally killed one by one.

As for how things will wrap up for him and his former colleagues, we'll just have to wait and see - with the same going for if it will have an impact on the events to come in season 3.

Is there a trailer for Reacher season 3?

Not yet! As season 2 is still ongoing, there are minimal updates on the season 3 front for now.

But we're sure as more information is announced, it'll only be a matter of time before we have a sneak peek of season 3. Watch this space.

