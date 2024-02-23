Throughout the series, we saw how Margaret and her family were left to deal with the fallout from Gus's disappearance and were left to wonder what had happened to their youngest son, who had gone missing while being looked after by Mercy in a crowded night market.

The case had repercussions for all three women, with Hilary's marriage being left in pieces after her husband was initially accused and Mercy left to navigate a life filled with newfound guilt.

The finale packed a couple of surprises for viewers, leaving the door relatively open about the future of the characters. But will there be a second season of Expats? Read on for everything we know so far, but be warned as there are spoilers for the Expats finale ahead.

Will there be an Expats season 2?

Brian Tee as Clarke and Nicole Kidman as Margaret in Expats. Prime Video

While the series certainly ends on quite a cliffhanger, Prime Video has not renewed Expats for season 2.

The drama has always been described as a limited series, so it's unlikely that it was envisioned for multiple seasons, especially seeing as it's based on one novel. But as the final episode has just been released, we'll have to wait and see if that changes.

When could a potential Expats season 2 be released?

If a second season of Expats was to get the green light, we're sure it would take a shorter time to film than the first season. The first season was filmed in 2021, when Hong Kong still had COVID-19 quarantine rules in place, meaning that many of the cast and crew were subject to spending more than 50 days in quarantine at the time.

Now, with restrictions having been lifted in Hong Kong, we're sure filming would take a shorter period of time and so, if the series was to be renewed sometime soon, we could be looking at a release date window of 2025 or 2026.

As we've mentioned, the series has not been renewed just yet but we'll be sure to keep you posted if anything changes.

Expats cast speculation: Could anyone return?

Nicole Kidman as Margaret in Expats. Jupiter Wong/Prime Video

As for who could star in a potential second season of Expats, if the story was to continue to follow the same characters then we'd expect Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo to all reprise their roles for another series.

However, with the theme of Expats very broad, the series could also take a turn as an anthology series and focus on a different set of characters. Mostly likely, though, we'd follow the same three women as they navigate new hurdles in their lives.

For that reason, the cast members we'd expect to see return in Expats season 2 would be:

Nicole Kidman as Margaret Woo

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy

Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr

Jack Huston as David Starr

Brian Tee as Clarke Woo

Ruby Ruiz as Essie

Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri

As things remained rocky between Mercy and Charly at the end of the series, we don't know whether the two would be able to reconcile their differences over Mercy having David's baby. For that reason, the future of Bonde Sham returning is up in the air.

Seeing as Margaret also leaves her family and remains in Hong Kong by herself, we would assume we won't be seeing the return of Brian Tee as Clarke or their two children, Daisy (Tiana Gowen) or Philip (Bodhi Del Rosario).

What could Expats season 2 be about?

As for what a potential second season of Expats could be about, we'd expect it to carry on sometime after the events of the finale. In the finale, we saw that Hilary, Mercy and Margaret came face-to-face for separate meetings and shared their true feelings about what happened over the previous year.

They were all understandably changed because of what had occurred and they all seemed to reach a collective point of acceptance with one another. This differed slightly from the original novel The Expatriates by Janice YK Lee, in which Margaret and Hilary then visit Mercy in hospital after the birth of her daughter.

Because Mercy has just informed her mother she's pregnant, it's likely that any potential future season would see her go through the later stages of pregnancy and birth, bringing into question whether David (Jack Huston) will be involved and whether Hilary would be able to get past her husband's betrayal. Things seemed well for both David and Hilary in the finale, as he comforted her after the death of her father back in the US.

But it's Margaret's sudden change of plan to stay in Hong Kong to pursue justice for Gus that will comes as a shock to viewers, as her family made the move back to the US without her. Of course, there would be the hope that Gus will be found in any potential second season but it's likely that we'd continue to see how her son's disappearance would impact her day-to-day.

Is there a trailer for Expats season 2?

There isn't! As the series hasn't actually been renewed for season 2 yet, there's no trailer for it. If there are any updates, we'll be sure to update this article but for now, watch the trailer for season 1 below.

