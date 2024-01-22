But their lives intersect when a family tragedy occurs, setting off a chain of events that none of them could have expected.

Expats is based on the international best-seller The Expatriates by Janice YK Lee, who also serves as a writer on the series.

Created, directed and also written by Lulu Wang (The Farewell), the drama is set in 2014 and "interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred", according to the synopsis.

With Nicole Kidman at the helm of the line-up alongside Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo, each bring this dark and multi-layered story to life with their own endearing performances.

But who's who in the cast and where have you seen them before? Read on to find out more about the cast of Expats.

Expats cast: Full list of actors and characters in Prime Video drama

You can find the full Expats cast list below. Scroll on to find out more about each of the main characters, as well as where you may have seen the actors before.

Nicole Kidman as Margaret Woo

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy

Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr

Jack Huston as David Starr

Brian Tee as Clarke Woo

Ruby Ruiz as Essie

Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri

Bonde Sham as Charly

Tiana Gowen as Daisy Woo

Bodhi Del Rosario as Philip Woo

Connor James as Gus Woo

Flora Chan as Olivia Chu

Blessing Mokgohloa as Pastor Alan Mambo

Jennifer Beveridge as Tilda

Poon Pak Shing as Sam

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nicole Kidman plays Margaret Woo

Nicole Kidman as Margaret in Expats. Prime Video

Who is Margaret? Margaret moved from the US to Hong Kong with her small family and husband Clarke for his new job. She previously worked in landscape gardening, but doesn't have as many opportunities in the high-rise populated city. Her life is pretty much picture-perfect, though, until her youngest son Gus vanishes.

Where have I seen Nicole Kidman before? The Australian-American actress has been in numerous TV shows and films over the years, having won various awards including an Oscar, two Emmys, a BAFTA and six Golden Globes.

Kidman is well-known for her roles in films like Eyes Wide Shut and Moulin Rouge, as well as TV projects like Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers and, more recently, Special Ops: Lioness.

Ji-young Yoo plays Mercy

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy and Bonde Sham as Charly in Expats. Prime Video

Who is Mercy? Mercy is a recent graduate from Columbia University who has moved to Hong Kong hoping for a fresh start, but struggles to keep up with the wealthy appearances of those around her, often relying on being the joker of the group and picking up temp jobs. She thinks she's found a new friend (and potential job opportunity) in Margaret, until tragedy strikes one night.

Where have I seen Ji-young Yoo before? Expats marks Yoo's first leading TV role, but she has starred in films like Smoking Tigers, The Sky Is Everywhere and the upcoming Freaky Tales, as well as lending her voice to TV series Sweet Home.

Sarayu Blue plays Hilary Starr

Sarayu Blue as Hilary Star in Expats. Prime Video

Who is Hilary? Hilary is a successful career woman who is also a close friend of Margaret's, but struggles to be there for her after her tragedy. Although her life in Hong Kong is a glossy one filled with friends and social events, Hilary feels at a loss in Hong Kong due to an ongoing crisis within her marriage to David.

Where have I seen Sarayu Blue before? Blue is known for her roles in Sons of Tucson, Blockers, The Shrink Next Door and Never Have I Ever. She has also appeared in Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Veep and Velma.

Jack Huston plays David Starr

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy and Jack Huston as David in Expats. Prime Video

Who is David? David is married to Hilary, but it's clear the pair have hit a bump in the road of their relationship, especially after the tragic event that impacts Margaret. David and Hilary struggle to share the same schedule, and David is prone to disappearing some evenings.

Where have I seen Jack Huston before? The British actor is known for his roles in films like American Hustle, The Irishman and House of Gucci. He is also known for TV parts in Fargo season 4 as Odis Weff, as Richard Harrow in Boardwalk Empire and as Lasher in Mayfair Witches.

Brian Tee plays Clarke Woo

Brian Tee and Nicole Kidman star in Expats. Prime Video

Who is Clarke? Clarke is married to Margaret, and the pair seem to have a perfect marriage and life after moving to Hong Kong for his career, despite his parents pining for them to return to the US.

Where have I seen Brian Tee before? Tee is best known for his seven-year-long role as Dr Ethan Choi in Chicago Med and its spin-offs, but exited the series in 2022. Tee appeared as Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, as well as starring in Jurassic World as Hamada and as Noburo Mori in The Wolverine.

Ruby Ruiz plays Essie

Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri and Ruby Ruiz as Essie in Expats. Prime Video

Who is Essie? Essie is Margaret and Clarke's live-in housekeeper, who has been with the family for years and works hard to send money back home to the Philippines. Essie has a close bond with the three Woo children, which Margaret begins to envy.

Where have I seen Ruby Ruiz before? While Ruiz is known for her various acclaimed roles in Filipino productions like Iska, Ekstra and Ma’Rosa, Expats marks the actress's global acting debut.

Amelyn Pardenilla plays Puri

Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri in Expats. Prime Video

Who is Puri? Puri is Hilary and David's live-in housekeeper who has dreams outside of working in other people's homes.

Where have I seen Amelyn Pardenilla before? Pardenilla is an accomplished singer in Hong Kong and makes her acting debut in Expats.

Bonde Sham plays Charly

Bonde Sham as Charly and Ji-young Yoo as Mercy in Expats. Prime Video

Who is Charly? Charly is a stranger that Mercy meets in Hong Kong, soon becoming one of her only true friends in the city.

Where have I seen Bonde Sham before? Born in Hong Kong, Sham has starred in various TV shows like Sparks, Single Papa and MidNight Lila, but Expats marks her international debut.

Expats premieres on Prime Video on Friday 26th January with the first two episodes. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.