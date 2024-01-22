Meet the cast of Expats on Prime Video
The new series is led by Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo.
With a team of stellar female talent both in front of and behind the camera, Expats is Prime Video's latest star-studded series that is sure to get people talking.
The new six-part show is being released weekly on the streaming platform, and follows three American women who have all moved to Hong Kong for various reasons.
But their lives intersect when a family tragedy occurs, setting off a chain of events that none of them could have expected.
Expats is based on the international best-seller The Expatriates by Janice YK Lee, who also serves as a writer on the series.
Created, directed and also written by Lulu Wang (The Farewell), the drama is set in 2014 and "interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred", according to the synopsis.
With Nicole Kidman at the helm of the line-up alongside Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo, each bring this dark and multi-layered story to life with their own endearing performances.
But who's who in the cast and where have you seen them before? Read on to find out more about the cast of Expats.
Expats cast: Full list of actors and characters in Prime Video drama
You can find the full Expats cast list below. Scroll on to find out more about each of the main characters, as well as where you may have seen the actors before.
- Nicole Kidman as Margaret Woo
- Ji-young Yoo as Mercy
- Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr
- Jack Huston as David Starr
- Brian Tee as Clarke Woo
- Ruby Ruiz as Essie
- Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri
- Bonde Sham as Charly
- Tiana Gowen as Daisy Woo
- Bodhi Del Rosario as Philip Woo
- Connor James as Gus Woo
- Flora Chan as Olivia Chu
- Blessing Mokgohloa as Pastor Alan Mambo
- Jennifer Beveridge as Tilda
- Poon Pak Shing as Sam
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Nicole Kidman plays Margaret Woo
Who is Margaret? Margaret moved from the US to Hong Kong with her small family and husband Clarke for his new job. She previously worked in landscape gardening, but doesn't have as many opportunities in the high-rise populated city. Her life is pretty much picture-perfect, though, until her youngest son Gus vanishes.
Where have I seen Nicole Kidman before? The Australian-American actress has been in numerous TV shows and films over the years, having won various awards including an Oscar, two Emmys, a BAFTA and six Golden Globes.
Kidman is well-known for her roles in films like Eyes Wide Shut and Moulin Rouge, as well as TV projects like Big Little Lies, The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers and, more recently, Special Ops: Lioness.
Ji-young Yoo plays Mercy
Who is Mercy? Mercy is a recent graduate from Columbia University who has moved to Hong Kong hoping for a fresh start, but struggles to keep up with the wealthy appearances of those around her, often relying on being the joker of the group and picking up temp jobs. She thinks she's found a new friend (and potential job opportunity) in Margaret, until tragedy strikes one night.
Where have I seen Ji-young Yoo before? Expats marks Yoo's first leading TV role, but she has starred in films like Smoking Tigers, The Sky Is Everywhere and the upcoming Freaky Tales, as well as lending her voice to TV series Sweet Home.
Sarayu Blue plays Hilary Starr
Who is Hilary? Hilary is a successful career woman who is also a close friend of Margaret's, but struggles to be there for her after her tragedy. Although her life in Hong Kong is a glossy one filled with friends and social events, Hilary feels at a loss in Hong Kong due to an ongoing crisis within her marriage to David.
Where have I seen Sarayu Blue before? Blue is known for her roles in Sons of Tucson, Blockers, The Shrink Next Door and Never Have I Ever. She has also appeared in Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Veep and Velma.
Jack Huston plays David Starr
Who is David? David is married to Hilary, but it's clear the pair have hit a bump in the road of their relationship, especially after the tragic event that impacts Margaret. David and Hilary struggle to share the same schedule, and David is prone to disappearing some evenings.
Where have I seen Jack Huston before? The British actor is known for his roles in films like American Hustle, The Irishman and House of Gucci. He is also known for TV parts in Fargo season 4 as Odis Weff, as Richard Harrow in Boardwalk Empire and as Lasher in Mayfair Witches.
Brian Tee plays Clarke Woo
Who is Clarke? Clarke is married to Margaret, and the pair seem to have a perfect marriage and life after moving to Hong Kong for his career, despite his parents pining for them to return to the US.
Where have I seen Brian Tee before? Tee is best known for his seven-year-long role as Dr Ethan Choi in Chicago Med and its spin-offs, but exited the series in 2022. Tee appeared as Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, as well as starring in Jurassic World as Hamada and as Noburo Mori in The Wolverine.
Ruby Ruiz plays Essie
Who is Essie? Essie is Margaret and Clarke's live-in housekeeper, who has been with the family for years and works hard to send money back home to the Philippines. Essie has a close bond with the three Woo children, which Margaret begins to envy.
Where have I seen Ruby Ruiz before? While Ruiz is known for her various acclaimed roles in Filipino productions like Iska, Ekstra and Ma’Rosa, Expats marks the actress's global acting debut.
Amelyn Pardenilla plays Puri
Who is Puri? Puri is Hilary and David's live-in housekeeper who has dreams outside of working in other people's homes.
Where have I seen Amelyn Pardenilla before? Pardenilla is an accomplished singer in Hong Kong and makes her acting debut in Expats.
Bonde Sham plays Charly
Who is Charly? Charly is a stranger that Mercy meets in Hong Kong, soon becoming one of her only true friends in the city.
Where have I seen Bonde Sham before? Born in Hong Kong, Sham has starred in various TV shows like Sparks, Single Papa and MidNight Lila, but Expats marks her international debut.
Expats premieres on Prime Video on Friday 26th January with the first two episodes. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.