Wolverine movies in order – release and chronological

The character reached new heights of popularity after Hugh Jackman took on the role for 2000's X-Men, with the previously unknown actor becoming an overnight sensation as the enigmatic loner.

While the X-Men have no shortage of iconic characters among their ranks, it would be fair to say that one in particular has captured the hearts and minds of the general public like no other: Wolverine.

To the chagrin of some fans, who wished to see attention split more evenly across the team, Wolverine became the unofficial lead of the X-Men movies, with much time spent on unravelling his past in the Weapon X programme.

When the first trilogy ended on a rather bum note, 20th Century Fox would mine that storyline further in a spin-off focused entirely on the character's tragic origin story, although critical response remained sour.

Fortunately, director James Mangold oversaw a return to form, with 2013's The Wolverine being an improvement on the preceding effort, while swan song Logan was a genuine triumph – even earning an Academy Award nomination.

Suffice to say, there's plenty to enjoy from Wolverine's cinematic outings (despite the ups and downs), although fans might be left wondering where to start thanks to a convoluted franchise timeline.

You've come to the right place. Read on for our full guide to the Wolverine movies, in release and chronological order.

Wolverine movies in release order

Hugh Jackman in Logan (2017) SEAC

The first solo Wolverine flick came out at an unsteady time for the X-Men film franchise, as Fox pondered what to do next following the divisive conclusion to its initial trilogy. The 2009 blockbuster was originally intended to kickstart a series of 'Origins' movies, with Magneto next on the list to take centre stage.

However, after the underperformance of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, this approach was reassessed and the studio ultimately opted to repurpose their Magneto film into what eventually became soft reboot First Class. However, there was clearly still money in their clawed brawler, so a standalone Wolverine sequel was also put into production.

James Mangold took directing reins from Gavin Hood, producing a film which fared better both critically and commercially, taking inspiration from a popular comic book storyline in which Wolverine travels to Japan. Mangold returned for the final entry, titled Logan, which was the first to go R-rated following the success of the previous year's Deadpool.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The Wolverine (2013)

Logan (2017)

Wolverine movies in chronological order

If you're looking to watch the Wolverine movies in chronological order – i.e. where they take place in the X-Men timeline – then you can actually just follow the same sequence in which they were released.

However, things get a lot more complicated when you factor the wider X-Men franchise into the equation, where Wolverine appears throughout in ways that don't line up perfectly in terms of continuity.

Below, is a chronological timeline including every X-Men film that Wolverine appears in, as well as his solo outings emboldened in larger text so you have an idea of where they sit among the other entries.

X-Men: First Class (1962)

Wolverine only makes a blink-and-you'll miss it cameo in this prequel film, but it does serve to confirm his existence in this new continuity, which was originally viewed as a reboot of the original trilogy (before the two were ultimately merged).

X-Men: Days of Future Past (1973/2023)

Days of Future Past depicts a nightmarish alternate future in the year 2023 (yikes), but the majority of the film takes place in 1973. Nevertheless, due to the time travel element, it could also be placed towards the end of this timeline.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (1845 - 1979)

Hugh Jackman in X-Men Origins: Wolverine SEAC

X-Men Origins: Wolverine begins by visiting the character's traumatic childhood all the way back in the year 1845. However, it goes on to speed through much of history before setting its story primarily in 1979.

X-Men: Apocalypse (1983)

Again, Wolverine has only a short cameo here, but it is somewhat relevant to the broader picture in how it connects to the character's frequently referenced time in the barbaric Weapon X programme.

X-Men (2000)

X2: X-Men United (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

The Wolverine (2013)

The Wolverine was the first film to be set post-The Last Stand and sees Logan still reeling from the events of that climactic instalment. It also features a mid-credits scene vaguely linked to the then-upcoming Days of Future Past.

Logan (2029)

The closing chapter of Wolverine's story. While Jackman's tenure in the role wasn't without its hiccups, it's impossible to deny that it ends on an impeccable high note.

This moving story explores the relationship between Logan and mentor Professor X, while also introducing a similarly tortured soul in Laura (His Dark Materials' Dafne Keen) – also known as X-23.

