Jackman last took on the role of Wolverine in 2017's Logan, which – spoiler alert – ended with the character being killed off after nine X-Men films .

Marvel fans went into meltdown yesterday after Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman would be resurrecting Wolverine to appear in Deadpool 3 – and now, the pair have returned to the internet to explain themselves.

However, Jackman and Reynolds took to Twitter for a tongue-in-cheek video in which they explain that Wolverine's appearance in Deadpool 3 won't change his demise in Logan.

"I had a lot of questions. I'm sure you had a lot of questions but rest assured, we're going to answer them right now. Like for example, how is Wolverine alive after Logan?" Hugh Jackman says.

Reynolds jumps in: "Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that."

Just as the pair are about to explain what happens in the upcoming film, which arrives in cinemas in 2024, Wham!'s Wake Me Up Before You Go Go begins playing over their conversation.

Ryan Reynolds made his original debut as Wade Wilson alongside Jackman in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in which he played a very different version of the character that we now know and love.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Reynolds then went on to reinvent the character in 2016's Deadpool, playing the antihero as a fourth-wall breaking 'Merc with a Mouth' in the self-aware comedy.

The Canadian actor revealed Jackman's involvement in Deadpool 3 in a video posted to Twitter yesterday which saw Jackman make a brief cameo towards the end during which Reynolds asks: "Hey Hugh, wanna play Wolverine one more time?"

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 6th September 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.