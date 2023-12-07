The series is based on the novels by Anne Rice and shares a universe with Interview with the Vampire.

So, after a twisty first season, is there a season 2 on its way? Here's everything we know so far.

Will there be a Mayfair Witches season 2?

Yes! In February 2023, it was confirmed that Mayfair Witches has been renewed for season 2.

In fact, the news was announced halfway through the first season's run - a very quick renewal!

Annabeth Gish in Mayfair Witches. AMC/Alfonso Bresciani

As an estimate, we wouldn't expect to see Mayfair Witches season 2 any earlier than late 2024.

Considering the fact that season 1 also came to the BBC 10 months later than it aired on AMC, we'd definitely expect a delay for UK viewers.

Production on season 2 was due to start in 2023 - however, that announcement came before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which saw many productions shut down.

Although AMC was granted an interim deal amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, it did not cover Mayfair Witches, only the other series in the extended Anne Rice universe, Interview with the Vampire - so it's likely production will have been delayed.

Who will star in the Mayfair Witches season 2 cast?

We'd be expecting a range of the cast from season 1 to return, including:

Alexandra Daddario as Dr Rowan Fielding

Jack Huston as Lasher

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

We could also see some new additions to the cast.

Mayfair Witches plot: What could it cover?

Alexandra Daddario in Mayfair Witches. AMC/Alfonso Bresciani

According to co-showrunner Esta Spalding, the second season will cover the second of Anne Rice's books.

She told Entertainment Weekly: "We've gone to the second book, and again, we have only so many episodes, [so] we're gonna mine it for the wonders, riches and strangeness that is there.

"That's kind of really the tease, more than anything. There's a whole section in the book where Rowan is in Europe and there's some stuff in Scotland and there's a bunch of generations in Scotland.

"Of course, we touched on Scotland in this season, but that has been really exciting to think about for the second season."

Mayfair Witches season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

