The series, which was renewed for season 2 midway through season 1's run, boasts twists and turns, as well as an incredible cast of actors.

Here's everything you need to know about that brilliant ensemble cast.

Mayfair Witches cast: Full list of actors and characters

Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Jack Huston as Lasher

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair

Erica Gimpel as Elena Fielding

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair

Geraldine Singer as Millie Mayfair

Hannah Alline as Suzanne

Ravi Naidu as Samir

Jen Richards as Josephine "Jojo" Mayfair

Keyara Milliner as Odette Grieve

Charlayne Woodard as Dolly Jean Mayfair

Suleka Mathew as Arjuna

Alexandra Daddario plays Rowan Fielding

Alexandra Daddario in Mayfair Witches. AMC/Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Rowan Fielding? Rowan is a neurosurgeon who discovers over the course of the season that she's heir to a family of witches. She was adopted as a baby and starts the series on a hunt for her biological mother.

Where have I seen Alexandra Daddario before? Daddario is known for various roles across TV and film, including Annabeth in the original Percy Jackson films, as well as an acclaimed appearance in season 1 of The White Lotus. She's also appeared in White Collar, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, True Detective, New Girl and American Horror Story: Hotel.

Tongayi Chirisa plays Ciprien Grieve

Tongayi Chirisa in Mayfair Witches. AMC/Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Ciprien Grieve? Ciprien was assigned to Rowan as member of the Talamasca. He's been watching over her for years and the pair grow a close bond over the course of the season.

Where have I seen Tongayi Chirisa before? Chirisa started his career in Zimbabwe, in series like Studio 263, and has more recently appeared in series like Hawaii Five-0 and The Good Doctor.

Jack Huston plays Lasher

Jack Huston. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Who is Lasher? Lasher is a shape-shifting entity - a powerful creature who has been bound to the Mayfair family for centuries. During the series, we see his connection to Deirdre and Rowan.

Where have I seen Jack Huston before? Huston is best known for his roles as Richard Harrow in Boardwalk Empire and his leading part in Ben-Hur, as well as roles in American Hustle and Fargo.

Harry Hamlin plays Cortland Mayfair

Harry Hamlin and Alexandra Daddario in Mayfair Witches. AMC/Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Cortland Mayfair? Cortland is the patriarch of the Mayfair family - Rowan's uncle. While he seems like a peripheral character to begin with, he has a bigger role to play.

Where have I seen Harry Hamlin before? Hamlin is known for various roles including in Mad Men, LA Law and the film Clash of the Titans.

Beth Grant plays Carlotta Mayfair

Beth Grant in Mayfair Witches. Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Carlotta Mayfair? Carlotta is Cortland's sister and a controlling aunt to Rowan.

Where have I seen Beth Grant before? Grant is perhaps best known for her role as Beverly Janoszewski in The Mindy Project. She's also appeared in films like Donnie Darko, Little Miss Sunshine and No Country for Old Men.

Erica Gimpel plays Elena Fielding

Beth Grant and Erica Gimpel in Mayfair Witches. AMC/Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Elena Fielding? Elena is Rowan's adoptive mother, who receives a devastating diagnosis early in the season.

Where have I seen Erica Gimpel before? Gimpel is known for roles in series like Fame, ER and Veronica Mars.

Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair

Annabeth Gish in Mayfair Witches. AMC/Alfonso Bresciani

Who is Deirdre Mayfair? Deirdre is Rowan's biological mother, who goes through a terrifying series of events.

Where have I seen Annabeth Gish before? Gish is known for roles in The X-Files, The West Wing and Sons of Anarchy.

Mayfair Witches season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

