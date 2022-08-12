Meet the cast of Never Have I Ever season 3

With two seasons of love triangles, friendship drama and embarrassing school-based incidents under her belt, Devi is beginning season 3 in a much better place – with Paxton Hall-Yoshida as her boyfriend.

The third season of Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever has finally arrived on Netflix , with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reprising her role as awkward teenager Devi in the upcoming episodes.

But of course, this wouldn't be Never Have I Ever unless there was some kind of spanner in the works and this time, that sexy spanner is Nirdesh (Anirudh Pisharody): a new family friend who immediately clicks with Devi.

As you dive straight back into the drama of Sherman Oaks, here's everything you need to know about the Never Have I Ever season 3 cast – including the latest additions.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan plays Devi Vishwakumar

Netflix

Who is Devi? Devi is an awkward Indian-American teen living in Los Angeles who initially sets out to find a boyfriend after the death of her father. By season 3, she's been romantically involved with both Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Ben Gross and is in a relationship with Paxton.

Where have I seen Maitreyi Ramakrishnan before? Never Have I Ever was Ramakrishnan's first role and since landing that gig, she has voiced Zipp Storm in My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale and Priya in Pixar's Turning Red.

Poorna Jagannathan plays Dr Nalini Vishwakumar

Netflix

Who is Nalini? Nalini is Devi's overbearing dermatologist mother who is still dealing with the death of her husband Mohan.

Where have I seen Poorna Jagannathan before? Poorna Jugannathan is best known for her roles in The Night Of, Gypsy, Defending Jacob, Room 104, The Out-Laws, The Wilds and Big Little Lies.

Darren Barnet plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Netflix

Who is Paxton? Paxton is a high schooler in his senior year who is currently dating Devi.

Where have I seen Darren Barnet before? Darren Barnet has appeared in Love Hard, This Is Us, Criminal Minds, Family Reunion, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.

Jaren Lewison plays Ben Gross

Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

Who is Ben? Ben is an over-achieving rival of Devi's who she became romantically involved with in season 2. By season 3, he is dating new student Aneesa Qureshi.

Where have I seen Jaren Lewison before? Jaren Lewison began his acting career in Barney & Friends before appearing in Lone Star, Men, Women & Children, Tag and Beyond the Farthest Star.

Richa Moorjani plays Kamala Nandiwadal

Netflix

Who is Kamala? Kamala is Devi's cousin who begins staying with Nalini whilst completing her PhD at CalTech.

Where have I seen Richa Moorjani before? Richa Moorjani has appeared in The Mindy Project, NCIS: Los Angeles, 9-1-1, Home Economics and X: Past Is Present.

Ramona Young plays Eleanor Wong

Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

Who is Eleanor? Eleanor is one of Devi's theatrical best friends who wants to make it as an actress.

Where have I seen Ramona Young before? Ramona Young has appeared in Blockers, Unpregnant, The Prank, Legends of Tomorrow, Santa Clarita Diet and Man Seeking Woman.

Lee Rodriguez plays Fabiola Torres

Netflix

Who is Fabiola? Fabiola is another of Devi's best friends who loves science and in season 1, comes out as a lesbian.

Where have I seen Lee Rodriguez before? Lee Rodriguez appeared in Class of Lies and Grown-ish prior to starring in Never Have I Ever.

Megan Suri plays Aneesa Qureshi

Netflix

Who is Aneesa? Aneesa joined Sherman Oaks High in season 2 and while Devi initially saw her as a threat, they soon became fast friends. By season 3, Aneesa is dating Ben Gross.

Where have I seen Megan Suri before? Megan Suri is best known for starring in The MisEducation of Bindu and appearing in Valentine's Day, Bones, Modern Family, Atypical, How to Get Away with Murder, 13 Reasons Why and Fresh Off the Boat.

Anirudh Pisharody plays Nirdesh

Netflix

Who is Nirdesh? Nirdesh is the son of Nalini's new friend who turns Devi's head when they meet for the first time.

Where have I seen Anirudh Pisharody before? Anirudh Pisharody is best known for starring in 9-1-1 as Ravi and for his appearances in The Goldbergs, Last Man Standing and Big Sky.

John McEnroe plays himself

Netflix

Who is John McEnroe? John McEnroe is a former professional tennis player who narrates Devi's inner thoughts. McEnroe was a world No. 1 in both the singles and doubles ranking, having won seven Grand Slam titles during his career. He has appeared on Saturday Night Live, 7 Days in Hell, 30 Rock, You Don't Mess with the Zohan and Frasier.

Ranjita Chakravarty plays Nirmala Vishwakumar

Netflix

Who is Nirmala? Nirmala is Devi's paternal grandmother who moves in with the family to help Nalini raise Devi.

Where have I seen Ranjita Chakravarty before? Ranjita Chakravarty has appeared in It's a Mismatch, Bicycle Bride, Love Pyar Whatever and The Last Smile.

Utkarsh Ambudkar plays Mr Manish Kulkarni

Netflix

Who is Mr Manish Kulkarni? Manish is one of Devi's teachers who takes a romantic interest in Kamala.

Where have I seen Utkarsh Ambudkar before? Utkarsh Ambudkar is best known for his roles in Pitch Perfect, Brittany Runs a Marathon, The Broken Hearts Gallery, Free Guy, Tick, Tick...Boom!, The Mindy Project and Ghosts.

Niecy Nash plays Dr Jamie Ryan

Netflix

Who is Dr Jamie Ryan? Jamie is Devi's therapist who she has been seeing since the death of her father.

Where have I seen Niecy Nash before? Niecy Nash is best known for her roles in Reno 911, Getting On, Scream Queens, Selma, When They See Us, Mrs America and for being the guest host of The Masked Singer.

The cast also includes: Benjamin Norris (Trent Harrison), Lily D Moore (Rebecca Hall-Yoshida), Andy Samberg (himself), Jack Seavor McDonald (Eric) and Terry Hu (Addison).

Never Have I Ever season 3 arrives on Netflix on Friday 12th August, while seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.

