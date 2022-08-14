Never Have I Ever star teases season 4: "Fans will jaw drop"

Well, the good news is that filming on the fourth and final season has already wrapped, and according to star Jaren Lewison, it is set to "blow people's minds".

The third season of Never Have I Ever landed on Netflix on Friday and if you've already binged through all 10 episodes, then you're probably itching to know more about season 4.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Lewison – who plays Ben on the Mindy Kaling show – teased the final season shortly after filming finished.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross in Never Have I Ever. Netflix

"You know, I want to tell you everything but I think I'd get in trouble. However, I will say that genuinely – I say this every time – but I think each season just gets better and better and better and I think season 4 is the best, dare I say it."

He continued: "I think because it is our final season and the writers knew that. I think that they have the ability to craft what is like the perfect send-off. For me, as a fan of the show and as someone who gets to work with such amazing people every day, in creating it and collaborating and like diving into the show, I don't think that for me there was anything left to be desired.

"At the end of that finale, I feel like fans will jaw drop, sit there for like two minutes, process that one of their favourite shows has just completed their series finale, and just be so happy and grateful. And, like so excited about the show."

Lewison added that he thinks fans are "really going to love it".

"The writers did like the most unbelievable job in such a short amount of time. They immediately started after season 3 writing season 4, like just went straight into it.

"So without much of a break they've crafted something that is truly spectacular and so special. And I really think that it's gonna blow people's minds."

