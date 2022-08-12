"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever," said Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria when seasons 3 and 4 were announced (via Deadline ). "It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone.

Netflix's Never Have I Ever is officially returning for season 4 (yay!), which means Devi and co will be back for more shenanigans as they navigate their final year of high school. But in sad news, it will be the show's final outing (boo!).

"We're eternally grateful to [c0-creators] Mindy [Kaling] and Lang [Fisher], and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons."

President of Universal Television Erin Underhill added: "Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I'd love Devi's journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end.

"We can't wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi's senior year."

Read on for everything you need to know about Never Have I Ever season 4.

Never Have I Ever season 4 release date speculation: When will it air?

It was reported back in March (via Deadline) that filming will kick off in "the coming months", with the episodes arriving in 2023.

Never Have I Ever season 4 cast: Who's returning?

We expect most of the major players to return, so that's:

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

Ramona Young as Eleanor

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola

Poorna Jagannathan as Devi's mum Nalini

Richa Moorjani as Devi's cousin Kamala

The cast of Never Have I Ever. Netflix

There's also Benjamin Norris as Paxton's best friend Trent, Niecy Nash as Dr Jamie Ryan, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr Kulkarni, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Devi's dad Mohan and Ranjita Chakravarty as Devi's grandma Nirmala, among others.

And it wouldn't be the series it is without John McEnroe as the narrator, with Andy Samberg lending his voice to Ben's episodes.

But there could be some notable absences in season 4.

With Paxton (Darren Barnet) heading off to university (or college, depending on what side of the pond you're from), it remains to be seen if we'll see him again. And Aneesa (Megan Suri) was MIA in the last two episodes, so it's not clear if she'll return.

It also feels like we've seen the last of Sarayu Blue and Anriduh Pisharody as mother and son Rhyah and Des.

Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh. Netflix

Plus, we're expecting some new faces, too, as we've typically seen with all three seasons to date.

Never Have I Ever season 4 plot: What will happen?

Change was in the air at the end of Never Have I Ever season 3.

Devi secured a place at an exclusive study school for her final year, which would have improved her chances of bagging a spot at one of top universities. But she chose to remain at Sherman Oaks to spend as much time as possible with her mum and friends before heading off into the next chapter of her life.

That means there will be no avoiding Ben, who she snogged in the finale (and possibly had sex with after offering him "one free boink" following the news that both Eleanor and Fabiola had lost their respective Vs).

Will Devi and Ben's dalliance lead to more... again?

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

While Trent will also be staying at school after he failed his final year, Paxton is leaving to study in Arizona, which means we might not see him again – although we're sure he'll be committing to some serious face timing sessions with his buddy, so Barnet's face could pop up from time to time. He also asked Devi to pay him a visit, so a road trip could be on the cards for our protagonist.

With senior year serving up a whole new set of challenges, expect plenty of drama and some heartfelt moments, too.

Speaking about losing her own mother to cancer back in 2012, show creator Mindy Kaling told Marie Claire: "When [Devi] loses her father in the first season, the grief doesn't go away. He's always there.

"It's the same way I feel about my mum. I always am experiencing her loss. But the way I'm experiencing her loss now, the focus changes as it gets further and further away. I can now remember, not as much the times when she was sick and dying, but the lessons I learned from her when she was young and healthy."

Never Have I Ever season 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

