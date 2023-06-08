But, as ever, there are some new additions to the cast - one of whom is Ethan, another student at Sherman Oaks High.

Netflix comedy Never Have I Ever has arrived for its fourth and final season , with all of your favourite faces returning for one last hurrah.

Initially, Devi has no interest in the skater and self-proclaimed bad boy. Her best friend Eleanor has essentially called dibs and his disregard for his studies is a major turn-off.

But one encounter between the pair quickly changes that.

Ethan is played by Michael Cimino, who some of you will already know all about. But if not, read on for everything you need to know about the actor.

Who is Michael Cimino?

Michael Cimino plays Ethan in Never Have I Ever season 4.

He initially wanted to be a singer but a teacher at a church group asked him if he also wanted to try acting when he was eight years old.

"I took it, and ever since then it’s been non-stop."

Michael Cimino. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

He moved to Los Angeles when he was 18 and, around a year later, he booked supernatural horror Annabelle Comes Home. His own music also appears on the soundtrack.

How old is Michael Cimino?

Cimino is 23 years old. He was born on 10th November 1999.

What nationality is Michael Cimino?

He was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is of mixed Italian-German and Puerto Rican heritage.

What has Michael Cimino previously starred in?

He's best known for starring in the Love, Simon spin-off series, Love, Victor, which was his first leading role. The story follows 16-year-old Victor Salazar as he navigates his own identity.

Cimino has appeared in feature film Senior Year, which stars Rebel Wilson, Annabelle Comes Home, and How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, among others.

He's also the voice of Kevin Grant-Gomez in Disney Channel animated comedy Hamster & Gretel.

Is Michael Cimino on Instagram?

Yes – you can follow him @itsmichaelcimino.

Is Michael Cimino on Twitter?

Yes – you can follow him @_michaelcimino_.

