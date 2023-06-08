For those who have followed Devi every step of the way through grief, a love triangle, conflicts with her best friends and multiple fiery confrontations with her no-nonsense mother, it's been genuinely heartening to watch her grow and feel more at home in her skin as she waves goodbye to Sherman Oaks High and heads into the next chapter of her life.

All good things must come to an end, and for Never Have I Ever, that time is now. The fourth season , which has just arrived on Netflix, is the last chapter in Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's comedy, which follows Indian-American high school student Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she navigates life after her father's death.

But we won't be accompanying Devi to college and beyond, with the rest of her story left to our imaginations.

Why Never Have I Ever is ending with season 4

Speaking to ET Online, Kaling emphasised the fact that Never Have I Ever was always written as a "high school show", so it "made sense" to wrap up once Devi headed off to college.

"They can’t be in high school forever," she added. "We've seen those shows. You've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here?"

Kaling echoed that in an interview with E! News: "Unfortunately, young people grow up and you can't be 17 forever."

There's also the issue of adults playing teenagers, which can be distracting. Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton, is 32 years old, which has become a running joke among the show's faithful viewers.

"The actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old," said Kaling. She got that right.

But while fans of the show will undoubtedly be sad to say goodbye to Devi and co, achieving a four-season run in Netflix's current economy is cause for celebration.

"We got to know the characters," she told ET Online. "We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."

Kaling also praised the streamer for giving them the opportunity to "tell stories that you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows", adding: "And so we feel good."

In an interview with E! News, she emphasised the importance of people able to chart "the characters' growth", adding: "It was a very emotional finale. I truly love this world and what the actors brought to these characters. It made it one of the best creative experiences of my life."

As for the future, Lang told E! that they "did talk about" revisiting the world of Never Have I Ever further down the line, but came to the conclusion that it's a "hard jump to make".

She continued: "It's hard to get people to care about [characters] as much as you cared in the first iteration. It just felt like if we ever wanted to come back to these characters again, we would just have to start with a whole new show.

"It just felt a little tricky to make that leap."

