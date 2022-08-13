With two seasons of love triangles, drama and awkward incidents under her belt, Devi begins season 3 in a much better place: in an official relationship with the guy of her dreams, Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

Netflix’s teen comedy-drama Never Have I Ever is back on our screens, revolving once again around the love life of Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

However, in true Never Have I Ever fashion, other love interests soon rear their heads, and it’s not long before family friend Nirdesh (Anirudh Pisharody) catches her eye.

There’s a fourth element to Devi’s romantic conundrum, too, which comes in the form of Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison), Devi’s former nemesis and boyfriend.

In an exclusive Twitter poll, RadioTimes.com readers weighed in on whether Devi should re-evaluate her options, with the majority suggesting she should stick with Paxton.

59 per cent of voters thought it would be unwise for Devi to be swayed by Des or Ben.

However, 29.8 per cent of respondents said Devi should choose Ben, while 11.2 per cent said she should go for Des.

Never Have I Ever first came onto our screens back in 2020 and quickly gained a cult following.

Never Have I Ever season 4 was officially given the green light by Netflix months ahead of season 3's release, but the news was bittersweet for many fans of the comedy, as the fourth season is also set to be the show's last.

"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever," said Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria when seasons 3 and 4 were announced (via Deadline). "It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone.

"We're eternally grateful to [c0-creators] Mindy [Kaling] and Lang [Fisher], and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons."

Never Have I Ever season 3 arrives on Netflix on Friday 12th August. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

