Never Have I Ever season 3 release date: Latest news on future of the coming-of-age comedy

Netflix has recently dropped the latest episodes of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever, but many fans have already binge watched their way through the season.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there’s reason to be optimistic about the prospect of Never Have I Ever season three, as the show has recently topped Netflix’s internal chart in the UK and several other countries.

Season two brought about some big changes in the life of high schooler Devi Vishwakumar, but there’s plenty more ground to cover if the show does get renewed.

Read on for everything we know so far about Never Have I Ever season three on Netflix, including potential release date, cast and plot theories.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a Never Have I Ever season 3?

Netflix is yet to announce whether its teen comedy Never Have I Ever will return for a third season, as the show’s latest episodes only dropped very recently.

That said, they seem to have gone down well with audiences, earning strong reviews and rocketing to the number one spot on Netflix’s internal top ten list in the UK.

We’ll keep this page updated as news on the future of Never Have I Ever comes along.

When is Never Have I Ever season 3 released on Netflix?

If Never Have I Ever does get renewed for a third season, it would most likely be released approximately one year from now in summer 2022.

The first ever episodes dropped in April 2020, while the second moved to a July 2021 slot, which might have been caused by the coronavirus pandemic slowing production on most scripted shows.

Never Have I Ever season 3 cast

Netflix

If Netflix orders another season of Never Have I Ever, it would see the return of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role of high school student Devi Vishwakumar.

We can also expect to see more from Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young as close friends Fabiola and Eleanor, while fans will also want to know what’s next for love interests Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison).

Rounding out the supporting cast are Richa Moorjani as Devi’s cousin, Kamala, and Poorna Jagannathan as her mother, Nalini, while Emmy nominee Niecy Nash could also return as therapist Dr Jamie Ryan.

Former tennis player John McEnroe would likely return to provide his narration.

Never Have I Ever season 3 theories

**SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2**

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recently told Variety her top hope for a potential third season: “I’d like to see her [Devi] stand up for herself a little more and just speak her mind.

“Not the way that she does already where she’s doing it at the detriment of other people, but just, say how you feel when she’s not feeling OK.

“We got a glimpse of that in Season 2 when she stands up to Paxton and says, ‘OK then this is not going to work out. I’m sorry.’ That was a really nice beginning to something that could be really great, about her speaking her mind.”

Beyond that, the writers will have to chart a future course for Devi and Paxton, after the young couple turned up to their winter dance together, making their romance public to the rest of the school – but will it last?

On a more serious note, the show is likely to continue exploring Devi’s grief, as she continues to grapple with the loss of her father in the first season.

Is there a Never Have I Ever season 3 trailer?

There’s no trailer for Never Have I Ever season three and we probably won’t see one for quite some time given that the show is yet to be officially renewed.

Advertisement

Never Have I Ever seasons 1-2 are streaming on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.